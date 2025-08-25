Divyapath

Hosted by

Divyapath

About this event

Garba Event by Divyapath - Santa Clara

1500 Norman Ave STE 201

Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA

Mini-Workshop + Garba and Dandiya Jam
$40

Time 5 PM- 7:30 PM


Group Discount: 4 or more ticket purchase discount 25% - use the code 25OFF at checkout.

5 PM - 6 PM: Practice and Learn Garba ( Dodhiyu and Popatiyu - Advanced Steps) and Dandiya Steps.


6 PM - 7:30 PM: Join in the big circle for Garba and Dandiya Jam from 6 to 7:30 PM


light dinner (to-go box) is included with this ticket.



Garba and Dandiya Jam ONLY
$25

Entry at 6 PM


Group Discount: 4 or more ticket purchase discount 25% - use the code 25OFF at checkout.


6 PM - 7:30 PM: Join in the big circle for Garba and Dandiya Jam from 6 to 7:30 PM.


light dinner (to-go box) is included with this ticket.

Add a donation for Divyapath

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!