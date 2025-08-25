Garba Event by Divyapath - Santa Clara

Time 5 PM- 7:30 PM





Group Discount: 4 or more ticket purchase discount 25% - use the code 25OFF at checkout.

​

5 PM - 6 PM: Practice and Learn Garba ( Dodhiyu and Popatiyu - Advanced Steps) and Dandiya Steps.





6 PM - 7:30 PM: Join in the big circle for Garba and Dandiya Jam from 6 to 7:30 PM





light dinner (to-go box) is included with this ticket.







