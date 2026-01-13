Master Gardener Association of Fresno County

Offered by

Master Gardener Association of Fresno County

About this shop

Every purchase supports the Master Gardeners of Fresno County mission.

Let's try it out! item
Let's try it out!
$1

This is a test donation disguised as a purchase. You can donate down below, too.


Zeffy donation at checkout is optional

Find out why Zeffy asks for donations: https://support.zeffy.com/why-was-i-charged-by-zeffy-what-is-the-contribution-made-toward-zeffy

Spring Garden Tour ticket item
Spring Garden Tour ticket
$30
Available until Apr 2

Fresno Spring Garden Tour

April 25, 2026, 9am - 4pm Rain or Shine

Advanced online sales end April 1

$35 at the door


We are busy planning and preparing for the 2026 Spring Garden Tour. Five beautiful gardens have been chosen. We can't wait to share them with you!


Zeffy donation at checkout is optional

Find out why Zeffy asks for donations: https://support.zeffy.com/why-was-i-charged-by-zeffy-what-is-the-contribution-made-toward-zeffy

A Gardener's Companion item
A Gardener's Companion
$30

Looking for a gift for your favorite gardener? The Gardener's Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley makes a wonderful gift for that gardener in your life. This book includes sections on what to plant each month, California natives and vegetable gardening.


Zeffy donation at checkout is optional

Find out why Zeffy asks for donations: https://support.zeffy.com/why-was-i-charged-by-zeffy-what-is-the-contribution-made-toward-zeffy

Add a donation for Master Gardener Association of Fresno County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!