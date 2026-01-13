Every purchase supports the Master Gardeners of Fresno County mission.

Offered by
About this shop
This is a test donation disguised as a purchase. You can donate down below, too.
Zeffy donation at checkout is optional
Find out why Zeffy asks for donations: https://support.zeffy.com/why-was-i-charged-by-zeffy-what-is-the-contribution-made-toward-zeffy
Fresno Spring Garden Tour
April 25, 2026, 9am - 4pm Rain or Shine
Advanced online sales end April 1
$35 at the door
We are busy planning and preparing for the 2026 Spring Garden Tour. Five beautiful gardens have been chosen. We can't wait to share them with you!
Zeffy donation at checkout is optional
Find out why Zeffy asks for donations: https://support.zeffy.com/why-was-i-charged-by-zeffy-what-is-the-contribution-made-toward-zeffy
Looking for a gift for your favorite gardener? The Gardener's Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley makes a wonderful gift for that gardener in your life. This book includes sections on what to plant each month, California natives and vegetable gardening.
Zeffy donation at checkout is optional
Find out why Zeffy asks for donations: https://support.zeffy.com/why-was-i-charged-by-zeffy-what-is-the-contribution-made-toward-zeffy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!