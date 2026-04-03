The Garden Club of LBI 2026 Outdoor Living and Garden Tour

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full day of June 25 activities and access to the gorgeous gardens of private LBI homes. (Guests arrange lunch on your own.)
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION PLEASE READ*** Our payment platform Zeffy is free for nonprofit organizations like ours. When you check out, Zeffy automatically applies a percentage donation to cover transaction processing fees so that they remain free for us. You can adjust this amount to 0% or any other amount of your choice. Donating to Zeffy is completely optional.
Includes VIP lunch at 11:45am, at Birdy's Café & Artisan Market, 7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION PLEASE READ*** Our payment platform Zeffy is free for nonprofit organizations like ours. When you check out, Zeffy automatically applies a percentage donation to cover transaction processing fees so that they remain free for us. You can adjust this amount to 0% or any other amount of your choice. Donating to Zeffy is completely optional.
Includes VIP lunch at 1:00pm, at Birdy's Café & Artisan Market, 7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION PLEASE READ*** Our payment platform Zeffy is free for nonprofit organizations like ours. When you check out, Zeffy automatically applies a percentage donation to cover transaction processing fees so that they remain free for us. You can adjust this amount to 0% or any other amount of your choice. Donating to Zeffy is completely optional.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!