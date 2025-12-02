Working Food

Garden Demo Day: Taking Care of Tomato Seedlings

2900 NE 8th Ave

Gainesville, FL 32641, USA

Seed
Free

Covering essentials like housing or food is difficult, and contributing would create financial strain.

Sprout
$5

I usually meet my needs but sometimes feel stretched. A small contribution helps keep classes accessible.

Flower
$15

I reliably cover expenses, have some financial stability, and can contribute to sustain Working Food's programs.

Root
$25

I am financially comfortable and able to give more to ensure others can join regardless of cost.

