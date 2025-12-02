Garden Demo Day: Tomato Plant Care 101

Hosted by
About this event
Covering essentials like housing or food is difficult, and contributing would create financial strain.
I usually meet my needs but sometimes feel stretched. A small contribution helps keep classes accessible.
I reliably cover expenses, have some financial stability, and can contribute to sustain Working Food's programs.
I am financially comfortable and able to give more to ensure others can join regardless of cost.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!