Garden Gathering Silent Auction

$530 value! Escape to the heart of Minneapolis for a weekend this summer in the vibrant North Loop district! This two‑night stay in a modern two‑bedroom apartment offers stunning balcony views of the city skyline and the Mississippi River - perfect for morning coffee or sunset drinks. This stay is located at The Archive Apartments. (110 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401)





Hosting up to four guests, the space puts you steps from the riverfront, Target Field, and some of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and nightlife.





Whether you’re catching a Twins game, exploring on foot, or soaking in the energy of one of Minneapolis’ most sought‑after neighborhoods, this is an unforgettable urban retreat worth bidding on.





Complete with a bonus travel toiletries bag.