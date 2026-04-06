Garden Gathering Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$160 Value! Soak up the simple joys of summer without ever leaving your backyard. Grow something beautiful with the DeWit 3-Piece Garden Tool Gift Set—featuring a cultivator, trowel, and fork crafted from durable boron steel with hardwood handles, all made in Holland and built to last a lifetime. Sip your favorite beverage in two elegant Riedel glasses, then wind down with a lively round of Snatch Game. Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a quiet day in the sun, this basket is the perfect starting kit for a lovely summer day.
Starting bid
$165 Value! Bring the magic of summer to your backyard with this beautifully curated, garden-inspired bundle. At its heart is Annie’s Favorites Garden Kit ($115 value), featuring 40 resilient, time-tested seed varieties from Europe, South America, and the U.S., perfect for vibrant spring, summer, and fall planting in any region. Complement your garden with two handcrafted pots and nature-inspired embroidery hoops and enjoy seasonal cooking with the Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook. A celebration of growth, creativity, and the simple pleasures of summer! Complete with handmade reusable pot covers!
Starting bid
$255 value! Bring intention into your cooking with a $50 gift card to Willy Street Co-op, a Dane County Farmers’ Market cookbook, a pair of Riedel wine glasses, framed watercolor art, handmade flower embroidery hoops, and a beautifully-crafted glass vase made by a Slow Food regular. A perfect blend of local food, art, and home inspiration.
Starting bid
$225 value! Live sustainably with a 6-month composting membership from Green Box Compost ($156 value), a $60 Willy Street Co-op bundle, and reusable handmade fabric goods including handmade totes and pot covers.
Starting bid
$150 value! Grab your crew for the ultimate Madison summer night with four Mallard and four Night Mares grandstand tickets. Paired with a craft beer basket from Working Draft Beer Company and NA Organic Patagonia Beer.
Starting bid
$530 value! Escape to the heart of Minneapolis for a weekend this summer in the vibrant North Loop district! This two‑night stay in a modern two‑bedroom apartment offers stunning balcony views of the city skyline and the Mississippi River - perfect for morning coffee or sunset drinks. This stay is located at The Archive Apartments. (110 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401)
Hosting up to four guests, the space puts you steps from the riverfront, Target Field, and some of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and nightlife.
Whether you’re catching a Twins game, exploring on foot, or soaking in the energy of one of Minneapolis’ most sought‑after neighborhoods, this is an unforgettable urban retreat worth bidding on.
Complete with a bonus travel toiletries bag.
Starting bid
$150 value! Spark creativity with a $25 gift card to Anthology, plus a curated collection of handmade art including a framed watercolor painting, nature-inspired embroidery hoops, fabric notebooks, and a birdseed-decorated birdhouse designed for native birds. A beautiful mix of creativity, nature, and local artistry.
Starting bid
$125 value! A perfect night out featuring dinner at The Weary Traveler Freehouse ($100 gift card), drinks covered at Comedy on State ($50 value), and creative keepsakes including two handmade, unique glasses, and fancy fabric hangers for a stylish night in or out.
Starting bid
$205 value! Build the ultimate Wisconsin charcuterie board with items from Fromagination, a delectable sampler from Middletons' Mustard Museum, a sweet trio of preserves, syrups, and a beautifully handwoven basket made from natural an dyed reed from a farm in Plain, WI. Plus a $25 Madison Sourdough gift card.
Starting bid
$180 value! A restorative weekend bundle featuring a 5-class pass to Dragonfly Hot Yoga, Just Coffee Co coffee bags ($60 value), a $20 gift card to Bloom Bake Shop, and two handmade mugs. The perfect slow morning reset.
Starting bid
$80 value! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Pasture & Plenty, perfect for grabbing a seasonal prepared meal or locally sourced grocery items from their café and market. This basket also includes 2 beautifully made embroidery hoops with locally produced organic Lonesome Stone pancake mix and maple syrup from Cashton, WI, all packaged in a gorgeous homemade blue and tan tote.
Starting bid
$220 value! Enjoy a guided wine tasting for four at Square Wine Co. ($150 value), paired with a handcrafted blue wine glass from barwaREimagined ($70 value). A perfect experience for a date night or elegant evening with friends.
Starting bid
$175 value! Travel through Madison’s global food scene with a $50 gift card to Fya Syde Kitchen, $100 gift card to Ama, and a gift card to Banzo $25. A bold, flavorful culinary journey without leaving the city.
Starting bid
$160 value! Cook with intention with a cooking class at Book Kitchen, a signed copy of "Transforming School Food Politics around the World" by our advisor Dr. Jen Gaddis, a Dane County Farmers’ Market cookbook ($35), a $25 gift card to Orange Tree Imports, and two handmade fabric notebooks to keep track of your recipes.
Starting bid
$120 value! A cozy coffee lover’s dream featuring a $25 gift card to Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse, a $25 gift card to Stella's Bakery, a gift card to Teddywegers, two ceramic mugs handmade by a Slow Food regular, and cat-inspired coasters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!