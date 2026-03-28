Garden Introduction Brunch

As a Sanctuary Founder, you anchor the initial development of the BioLogic Resort and the M.I.A. Program. This entry-level legacy tier includes the gourmet seasonal brunch, three signature botanical cocktails, and the BioLogic Discovery Collection—a curated suite of garden-themed heritage pieces and botanical essentials. Your name will be permanently inscribed in the Sanctuary Ledger as a founding supporter of our neuro-developmental research and aquatic sensory innovation.