Garden Introduction Brunch

About this event
As a Sanctuary Founder, you anchor the initial development of the BioLogic Resort and the M.I.A. Program. This entry-level legacy tier includes the gourmet seasonal brunch, three signature botanical cocktails, and the BioLogic Discovery Collection—a curated suite of garden-themed heritage pieces and botanical essentials. Your name will be permanently inscribed in the Sanctuary Ledger as a founding supporter of our neuro-developmental research and aquatic sensory innovation.
Legacy Anchors serve as the structural pillars of the BioLogic master plan. This tier grants you permanent recognition on the BioLogic Research Laboratory Donor Wall and inaugural 'Founding Member' status in our Cured Members-Only Network. Enjoy preferred garden seating, a private briefing on our $3.75M expansion, and an enhanced Discovery Collection featuring bespoke botanical essentials and heritage keepsakes.
As a Sovereign Benefactor, you provide the critical infrastructure for the BioLogic Medical Resort construction phase. This tier includes a private, prime-placement garden table for eight guests with dedicated concierge service. Your contribution secures Permanent Naming Rights within a designated wing of the BioLogic Research Laboratories and 'Founding Council' status in the Cured Network. Includes a private executive briefing with our Chairman and eight 'Sovereign Vault' Discovery Collections featuring our elite garden-themed heritage pieces.
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