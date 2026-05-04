Grow with Garden Joy

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Turn small change into real change 🌱
Join our $10/month giving circle and help Garden Joy grow healthy food, hands-on education, and support for local families all year long. Your monthly gift provides steady, reliable funding that keeps our gardens thriving and our programs accessible to the community.
It’s simple, affordable, and powerful. Just $10.99 a month helps us plant more, teach more, and give more 💚
Renews monthly
Join The Harvest Circle and turn $22.99 a month into fresh food, community growth, and lasting impact right here in Ripon 🌱
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!