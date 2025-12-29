The Children's Learning Center Inc.

The Children's Learning Center Inc.

Garden of Growth

1136 E Ashwood Rd

Madras, OR 97741, USA

26-001 42" Natural Round Table item
26-001 42" Natural Round Table
$329

Natural adjustable round table - low.

26-002 Group Table item
26-002 Group Table
$439

Natural Adjustable Group Table

26-003 4 Seat Stroller item
26-003 4 Seat Stroller
$591

Compass Quad 4 seat stroller with UV blocking canopy.

26-004 Stacking Chair item
26-004 Stacking Chair
$68

Heavy duty stacking chair

26-005 Cubbies (Storage Lockers) item
26-005 Cubbies (Storage Lockers)
$829

Classic birch individual coat lockers for 10

26-006 Vehicle Toys
26-006 Vehicle Toys item
26-006 Vehicle Toys
$30

Toys for carpet play - trucks, trains, anything with wheels!

26-007 Toddler Changing Table item
26-007 Toddler Changing Table
$1,499

Toddler Changing Table

26-008 Meal Service Setting
26-008 Meal Service Setting item
26-008 Meal Service Setting item
26-008 Meal Service Setting
$10

Plate, Sippy Cup, Spoon, Fork

26-009 Soft Stacking Toys item
26-009 Soft Stacking Toys
$60

Tots pile on the fun with our jumbo-size stacker! The fruit-themed stacker features 6 giant rings that are squeezably soft and easy to stack—creating a super-sweet way for little ones to explore sizes and colors, develop gross motor skills, and more.

26-010 Soft Feely Boxes item
26-010 Soft Feely Boxes
$49

Little ones can’t wait to get their hands inside this adorable box…and find out exactly what’s inside! The soft, machine-washable box is packed with 10 different sensory objects for kids to feel and explore—like a pretty butterfly with crinkly wings, a cute lion with a corduroy coat, a shiny frog for tots to squeak and more. 

26-011 All in One Kitchen item
26-011 All in One Kitchen
$799

A refrigerator, a microwave, a hutch, a sink, a stove and an oven—in one space-saving unit!

26-012 Activity mat item
26-012 Activity mat
$199

Our comfy mat gives tots their very own spot to crawl, play and explore! 

26-013 Storage Baskets item
26-013 Storage Baskets
$20

Tough and dependable classroom storage—with a soft and natural look! 

26-014 Cuddle & Carry Baby Doll item
26-014 Cuddle & Carry Baby Doll
$40

Little ones will love dressing our soft, snuggly baby doll in the easy-fasten dress and removable diaper…tucking her into the bassinet…and taking her with them wherever they go! 

26-015 Floor Play Pillows item
26-015 Floor Play Pillows
$129

These soft pillows are filled with squeezable foam and have a wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable cover. You get 5 pillows in the 5 colors shown. Each pillow measures 17" x 17".

26-016 Climbers
26-016 Climbers item
26-016 Climbers
$799

 A tunnel to crawl through, a ramp to slide down...even graduated steps for climbing! Our versatile climber has dense foam pieces that attach securely with hook & loop fastener, creating a super-safe play environment. 

26-017 Outdoor Table & Seats item
26-017 Outdoor Table & Seats
$499

 A child-sized table and chairs give little ones the perfect space to build and play.

26-018 Floor Rugs
26-018 Floor Rugs item
26-018 Floor Rugs item
26-018 Floor Rugs
$479

Bring a calming feel to your classroom with our soft and comfortable carpets—perfect for sitting, crawling, exploring and more!

26-019 Library Books
26-019 Library Books item
26-019 Library Books
$40

Soft or hard, books are a big part of learning! Help us fund our library for each classroom.

26-020 Craft Supplies
26-020 Craft Supplies item
26-020 Craft Supplies item
26-020 Craft Supplies
$30

Foam sensory paint - set of 5.

26-021 Toddler Art Easel item
26-021 Toddler Art Easel
$239

Toddler heavy-duty hardwood easel.

26-022 Balls, Animals & More
26-022 Balls, Animals & More item
26-022 Balls, Animals & More item
26-022 Balls, Animals & More
$30

Kids express their creativity and explore their senses—as they play with balls, animals, people, and more!

26-032 Tree Seats item
26-032 Tree Seats
$239

Bring a touch of nature indoors! Featuring a charming tree-trunk design, our kid-friendly seats are made of soft yet dense foam…and they’re covered in easy-clean vinyl that’s perfect for reading nooks and more! 

26-024 Puppets
26-024 Puppets item
26-024 Puppets
$60

Our plush puppets have giant working mouths and movable arms…so kids can perform—and verbalize—with ease! 

26-025 Dramatic Play Costume
26-025 Dramatic Play Costume item
26-025 Dramatic Play Costume item
26-025 Dramatic Play Costume
$40

Each costume is easy on and off and fun for kids to pretend in!

26-026 Blocks & Builders
26-026 Blocks & Builders item
26-026 Blocks & Builders item
26-026 Blocks & Builders
$30

Our bright, easy-to-use builders encourage creative play—and ensure tons of building fun for toddlers! With pieces in a variety of shapes and sizes that are simple to push together and pull apart, it’s a breeze for kids to construct anything they imagine. Plus, you get 3 farm animal friends that connect to the builders and spin—to delight children again and again! Set includes 52 durable plastic pieces; base measures 8".

26-027 Bench Glider item
26-027 Bench Glider
$1,180

The spacious Bench Glider is perfect for sharing a story with a toddler. The easy to clean polyurethane fabric complies with CAL-TB 117. Contains no added flame retardants. Moving parts are shielded with a wooden base and fabric apron. 

26-028 Bottle Warmer item
26-028 Bottle Warmer
$35

Bottle warmer with automatic shut off.

26-029 Let's Go Fishing Playset item
26-029 Let's Go Fishing Playset
$40

Even beginners can make a catch every time with our no-fail fishing set! It features 10 soft cloth fish in lots of vibrant colors, plus a chubby, child-safe pole that’s easy for toddlers to hold. Kids just stick the pole into the clear vinyl bowl…and the hook & loop tip sticks right to the fish! And, as children play, they develop color awareness and fine motor skills with every catch. Bowl measures 10".

26-030 Rattles & Rainsticks
26-030 Rattles & Rainsticks item
26-030 Rattles & Rainsticks
$40

Our captivating rainsticks are tons of fun to rattle and shake…and they make a soothing rain sound when children flip them over! Each of the durable plastic rainsticks features colorful, safely sealed beads little ones love to watch…plus an easy-grip design to fit small hands. Set includes 4 rainsticks; each measures 6 1/4" in length.

26-031 Evacuation Crib item
26-031 Evacuation Crib
$810

When you need to move fast, here's your dependable friend. The sturdy frame of this crib holds several children easily and the large casters make navigating rough terrain a cinch. The Unique telescoping dowels slide together to lower the rail 6 inches, using a one-hand childproof latch.

26-032 Soft & Safe Pots & Pans item
26-032 Soft & Safe Pots & Pans
$40

Little chefs can’t wait to get “cooking”—with soft and safe cookware designed just for tots! You get all the pots and pans little ones need to prepare tons of pretend meals—all made of durable, wipe-clean vinyl to withstand years of play. Set includes 4 pots and pans, plus 2 lids; large pot measures 4" tall.

26-033 Safe Sleep Sleep Sacks item
26-033 Safe Sleep Sleep Sacks
$30

These sleep sacks keep babies safe and warm during their naps. Set of 3 for $30.

26-034 Secure sitter feeding chair item
26-034 Secure sitter feeding chair
$97

Secure sitter feeding chair. 7" H.

26-035 Sensory Kit item
26-035 Sensory Kit
$50
  • SQUISHY SILICONE FUN: Some of the silicone buttons are embossed with a different shape or squishy silicone textures some are labeled with the matching color or shape word in English and in Braille
26-036 Blocks
26-036 Blocks item
26-036 Blocks item
26-036 Blocks
$30

Build, stack, and explore creativity with blocks. Perfect for little hands, these durable, toxic-free silicone blocks encourage fine motor skill development, hand-eye coordination, and tactile exploration.

26-037 Colored Masking Tape - Set of 3 item
26-037 Colored Masking Tape - Set of 3
$10
  • ART OF LEARNING: Colorations® products are designed to encourage and promote learning within the arts and crafts world.
26-038 Forest Friends Fine Motor Skills item
26-038 Forest Friends Fine Motor Skills
$40

Can you find all the forest friends a home in our tree? Our playset helps tots develop fine motor skills as they pop each squeezably cute critter in & out of the cozy tree! Playset includes a tree and 7 friends—all made of soft plastic that’s perfect for little hands.

26-039 Sand & Water Table item
26-039 Sand & Water Table
$369

Brown and tan earth tones create the perfect natural setting for hours of open-ended sand & water play! This classroom-tough table is made from all-weather plastic and features super-safe rounded edges—plus 4 locking casters that make it a breeze to move around. Table includes a handy plug for draining, a top for storage and a removable plastic liner that pops in and out in a snap.

26-040 Light Table
26-040 Light Table item
26-040 Light Table
$499

Give tots the perfect spot to make brilliant discoveries—with a light table sized just for them! Our toddler-height hardwood table features a big, LED-illuminated surface that glows in 4 bright colors…with plenty of room for hands-on exploration and play. And the tabletop remains cool—no matter how long kids have been using it. Plus, the included remote control allows you to change, dim or flash the colors simply by pressing a button! Plug-in unit is easy to assemble. 

26-041 Kitchen Food item
26-041 Kitchen Food
$30

Toddler-safe food basket.

26-042 Calming colors store & explore play mat item
26-042 Calming colors store & explore play mat
$1,099

This cushiony mat is the perfect place for playtime, tummy time, crawling & more—with built-in storage that keeps little ones’ toys in reach. Soft, durable foam pieces provide a padded space for early exploration, and each piece is covered in durable, wipe-clean vinyl for super-easy care. The pieces connect securely together with hook & loop fastener…and can be configured multiple ways to fit your classroom space. You get a total of 16 pieces.

26-043 My First Magic Board item
26-043 My First Magic Board
$20

With our irresistible magic board, children will want to practice their printing skills again and again! The permanently attached magnetic pen makes writing fun and simple...and the easy-to-use eraser bar lets kids clear the board in seconds—and start writing again!

26-044 Heavy Duty Cot item
26-044 Heavy Duty Cot
$90

Our sturdy, tip-proof cot is built to withstand years and years of classroom use! The durable, lightweight cot has a moisture-resistant, wipe-clean cover made of stretch-resistant, 300-denier polyester—with heat-sealed seams to prevent tearing and fraying. Plus, it has a strong steel frame with rounded polypropylene corners and edges for added safety. Multiple cots stack for easy storage. 

26-045 Jumbo Time Timer item
26-045 Jumbo Time Timer
$50
26-046 Sensory Butterfly item
26-046 Sensory Butterfly
$329

Our adorable butterfly gives little ones a variety of delightful sensory experiences! The wooden wall-mounted butterfly features 4 sensory pads with 2 different textures, plus 2 shatterproof mirrors that kids can use to explore their reflections. There are even 2 support bars so tots can pull themselves up for a closer look…and the butterfly wipes clean for super-easy care!

26-047 Early Years Ball Toss item
26-047 Early Years Ball Toss
$90

Our oversized hoop and net guarantee throwing success! The hoop’s large size makes it easy for children to hit the target—and is ideal for use with balls up to 13". It also has a super-stable, tip-resistant metal base, plus a rugged net for years of active play. 

26-048 Sit-Me-Up item
26-048 Sit-Me-Up
$129

With our soft and sturdy support seat, little ones practice sitting up and building muscle control—while viewing the world around them! The inviting U-shaped design has a wide, sturdy base and a firm, comfortable surface to rest on—plus, it’s made of easy-to-clean vinyl and designed to last and last!

26-049 Comfy Floor Seat item
26-049 Comfy Floor Seat
$70

Give kids a special place to sit—with cozy chairs that provide flexible seating wherever you need it! The chairs feature cushioned back supports that adjust to the perfect position…simply lift the backs of the seats to a comfortable height, then just lay them flat for convenient storage! Removable microfiber covers are machine-washable.

26-050 Paint Smock item
26-050 Paint Smock
$10

Kids stay clean with this easy on paint smock.

