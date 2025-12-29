Garden of Growth

Hosted by
About this event
Natural adjustable round table - low.
Natural Adjustable Group Table
Compass Quad 4 seat stroller with UV blocking canopy.
Heavy duty stacking chair
Classic birch individual coat lockers for 10
Toys for carpet play - trucks, trains, anything with wheels!
Toddler Changing Table
Plate, Sippy Cup, Spoon, Fork
Tots pile on the fun with our jumbo-size stacker! The fruit-themed stacker features 6 giant rings that are squeezably soft and easy to stack—creating a super-sweet way for little ones to explore sizes and colors, develop gross motor skills, and more.
Little ones can’t wait to get their hands inside this adorable box…and find out exactly what’s inside! The soft, machine-washable box is packed with 10 different sensory objects for kids to feel and explore—like a pretty butterfly with crinkly wings, a cute lion with a corduroy coat, a shiny frog for tots to squeak and more.
A refrigerator, a microwave, a hutch, a sink, a stove and an oven—in one space-saving unit!
Our comfy mat gives tots their very own spot to crawl, play and explore!
Tough and dependable classroom storage—with a soft and natural look!
Little ones will love dressing our soft, snuggly baby doll in the easy-fasten dress and removable diaper…tucking her into the bassinet…and taking her with them wherever they go!
These soft pillows are filled with squeezable foam and have a wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable cover. You get 5 pillows in the 5 colors shown. Each pillow measures 17" x 17".
A tunnel to crawl through, a ramp to slide down...even graduated steps for climbing! Our versatile climber has dense foam pieces that attach securely with hook & loop fastener, creating a super-safe play environment.
A child-sized table and chairs give little ones the perfect space to build and play.
Bring a calming feel to your classroom with our soft and comfortable carpets—perfect for sitting, crawling, exploring and more!
Soft or hard, books are a big part of learning! Help us fund our library for each classroom.
Foam sensory paint - set of 5.
Toddler heavy-duty hardwood easel.
Kids express their creativity and explore their senses—as they play with balls, animals, people, and more!
Bring a touch of nature indoors! Featuring a charming tree-trunk design, our kid-friendly seats are made of soft yet dense foam…and they’re covered in easy-clean vinyl that’s perfect for reading nooks and more!
Our plush puppets have giant working mouths and movable arms…so kids can perform—and verbalize—with ease!
Each costume is easy on and off and fun for kids to pretend in!
Our bright, easy-to-use builders encourage creative play—and ensure tons of building fun for toddlers! With pieces in a variety of shapes and sizes that are simple to push together and pull apart, it’s a breeze for kids to construct anything they imagine. Plus, you get 3 farm animal friends that connect to the builders and spin—to delight children again and again! Set includes 52 durable plastic pieces; base measures 8".
The spacious Bench Glider is perfect for sharing a story with a toddler. The easy to clean polyurethane fabric complies with CAL-TB 117. Contains no added flame retardants. Moving parts are shielded with a wooden base and fabric apron.
Bottle warmer with automatic shut off.
Even beginners can make a catch every time with our no-fail fishing set! It features 10 soft cloth fish in lots of vibrant colors, plus a chubby, child-safe pole that’s easy for toddlers to hold. Kids just stick the pole into the clear vinyl bowl…and the hook & loop tip sticks right to the fish! And, as children play, they develop color awareness and fine motor skills with every catch. Bowl measures 10".
Our captivating rainsticks are tons of fun to rattle and shake…and they make a soothing rain sound when children flip them over! Each of the durable plastic rainsticks features colorful, safely sealed beads little ones love to watch…plus an easy-grip design to fit small hands. Set includes 4 rainsticks; each measures 6 1/4" in length.
When you need to move fast, here's your dependable friend. The sturdy frame of this crib holds several children easily and the large casters make navigating rough terrain a cinch. The Unique telescoping dowels slide together to lower the rail 6 inches, using a one-hand childproof latch.
Little chefs can’t wait to get “cooking”—with soft and safe cookware designed just for tots! You get all the pots and pans little ones need to prepare tons of pretend meals—all made of durable, wipe-clean vinyl to withstand years of play. Set includes 4 pots and pans, plus 2 lids; large pot measures 4" tall.
These sleep sacks keep babies safe and warm during their naps. Set of 3 for $30.
Secure sitter feeding chair. 7" H.
Build, stack, and explore creativity with blocks. Perfect for little hands, these durable, toxic-free silicone blocks encourage fine motor skill development, hand-eye coordination, and tactile exploration.
Can you find all the forest friends a home in our tree? Our playset helps tots develop fine motor skills as they pop each squeezably cute critter in & out of the cozy tree! Playset includes a tree and 7 friends—all made of soft plastic that’s perfect for little hands.
Brown and tan earth tones create the perfect natural setting for hours of open-ended sand & water play! This classroom-tough table is made from all-weather plastic and features super-safe rounded edges—plus 4 locking casters that make it a breeze to move around. Table includes a handy plug for draining, a top for storage and a removable plastic liner that pops in and out in a snap.
Give tots the perfect spot to make brilliant discoveries—with a light table sized just for them! Our toddler-height hardwood table features a big, LED-illuminated surface that glows in 4 bright colors…with plenty of room for hands-on exploration and play. And the tabletop remains cool—no matter how long kids have been using it. Plus, the included remote control allows you to change, dim or flash the colors simply by pressing a button! Plug-in unit is easy to assemble.
Toddler-safe food basket.
This cushiony mat is the perfect place for playtime, tummy time, crawling & more—with built-in storage that keeps little ones’ toys in reach. Soft, durable foam pieces provide a padded space for early exploration, and each piece is covered in durable, wipe-clean vinyl for super-easy care. The pieces connect securely together with hook & loop fastener…and can be configured multiple ways to fit your classroom space. You get a total of 16 pieces.
With our irresistible magic board, children will want to practice their printing skills again and again! The permanently attached magnetic pen makes writing fun and simple...and the easy-to-use eraser bar lets kids clear the board in seconds—and start writing again!
Our sturdy, tip-proof cot is built to withstand years and years of classroom use! The durable, lightweight cot has a moisture-resistant, wipe-clean cover made of stretch-resistant, 300-denier polyester—with heat-sealed seams to prevent tearing and fraying. Plus, it has a strong steel frame with rounded polypropylene corners and edges for added safety. Multiple cots stack for easy storage.
Our adorable butterfly gives little ones a variety of delightful sensory experiences! The wooden wall-mounted butterfly features 4 sensory pads with 2 different textures, plus 2 shatterproof mirrors that kids can use to explore their reflections. There are even 2 support bars so tots can pull themselves up for a closer look…and the butterfly wipes clean for super-easy care!
Our oversized hoop and net guarantee throwing success! The hoop’s large size makes it easy for children to hit the target—and is ideal for use with balls up to 13". It also has a super-stable, tip-resistant metal base, plus a rugged net for years of active play.
With our soft and sturdy support seat, little ones practice sitting up and building muscle control—while viewing the world around them! The inviting U-shaped design has a wide, sturdy base and a firm, comfortable surface to rest on—plus, it’s made of easy-to-clean vinyl and designed to last and last!
Give kids a special place to sit—with cozy chairs that provide flexible seating wherever you need it! The chairs feature cushioned back supports that adjust to the perfect position…simply lift the backs of the seats to a comfortable height, then just lay them flat for convenient storage! Removable microfiber covers are machine-washable.
Kids stay clean with this easy on paint smock.
