Garden Party

803 State St

Charlevoix, MI 49720, USA

Individual Ticket
$100
Table Sponsor Ticket
$800

Choose only if you have 7 others to join you at your table.

Monarch Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption

• Joppa House residents will volunteer at your business, organization, or at a regional charity of your choice in the spring/summer of 2026, subject to Director approval.
• VIP table for 8 the night of the Event.
• Promotion for your business/organization in all printed and digital Gala materials and prominent event signage on the night of the Event.
• A personal thank you from our Joppa House residents.

Swallowtail Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption

• VIP table for 8 the night of the Event.
• Promotion for your business/organization in all printed and digital Gala materials and prominent event signage on the night of the Event.
• A personal thank you from our Joppa House residents.

Admiral Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption

• VIP table for 8 the night of the Event.
• Promotion for your business/organization in all PRINTED & DIGITAL event materials and prominent event signage on the night of the Event.
• A personal thank you from our Joppa House residents.

Emperor Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

• VIP table for 8 the night of the Event.
• Promotion for your business/organization in all DIGITAL event promotions the night of the Event.
• A personal thank you from our Joppa House residents.

Thistle Sponsor
$500

• Promotion for your business/organization in all digital Gala promotions the night of the Event.
• A personal thank you from our Joppa House residents.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing