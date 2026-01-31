A Dwelling Place Inc

A Dwelling Place Inc

Garden Party: An Evening of Impact

4266 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA

Event Admission
$100

Includes delicious food, drinks, live music, and access to our silent auction

Sponsor a Dwelling Place Mom
$100

Give the gift of community. Your ticket sponsors a mom served by A Dwelling Place to attend this special evening—a chance to be celebrated, connect with others, and enjoy a beautiful night out.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Event naming rights: Garden Party presented by [Sponsor]

Prominent logo placement on all event materials

Dedicated social media recognition (pre- & post-event)

Verbal recognition during program remarks

Logo on event signage and welcome area

Option to provide branded guest takeaway

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Naming rights to the signature wine-a-rita

Logo on beverage station signage

Social media recognition

Verbal recognition during cocktail hour

Food & Catering Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo placement at food station (taco or nacho bar)

Recognition on event signage

Social media recognition

Verbal thank-you during event

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo placement on auction site, at auction tables, and signage

Recognition during auction announcements

Social media recognition

Garden Party Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on shared sponsor signage

Recognition on website and digital materials

Social media thank-you

Friend of A Dwelling Place
$350

Name listed on sponsor signage

Recognition on website and digital materials

Single event admission including delicious food, drinks, live music, and access to our silent auction

