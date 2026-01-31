Garden Party: An Evening of Impact

Hosted by
Includes delicious food, drinks, live music, and access to our silent auction
Give the gift of community. Your ticket sponsors a mom served by A Dwelling Place to attend this special evening—a chance to be celebrated, connect with others, and enjoy a beautiful night out.
Event naming rights: Garden Party presented by [Sponsor]
Prominent logo placement on all event materials
Dedicated social media recognition (pre- & post-event)
Verbal recognition during program remarks
Logo on event signage and welcome area
Option to provide branded guest takeaway
Naming rights to the signature wine-a-rita
Logo on beverage station signage
Social media recognition
Verbal recognition during cocktail hour
Logo placement at food station (taco or nacho bar)
Recognition on event signage
Social media recognition
Verbal thank-you during event
Logo placement on auction site, at auction tables, and signage
Recognition during auction announcements
Social media recognition
Logo on shared sponsor signage
Recognition on website and digital materials
Social media thank-you
Name listed on sponsor signage
Recognition on website and digital materials
Single event admission including delicious food, drinks, live music, and access to our silent auction
