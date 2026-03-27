The Garden Patch Play School Inc

Hosted by

The Garden Patch Play School Inc

About this event

Garden Patch Big School Gala

The Oaks of Valencia

26550 Heritage View Ln, Valencia, CA 91381, USA

General Admission (1 Person)
$250

Thank you for supporting Garden Patch Big School!


For One Guest:

Tray passed hors d'oeuvres, a 3 course plated dinner, drink ticket, and a night of entertainment with live music, silent and live auctions and much more.

General Admission - Table of 10
$2,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For 10 Guests:

Tray passed hors d'oeuvres, a 3 course plated dinner, drink ticket, and a night of entertainment with live music, silent and live auctions and much more.

Add a donation for The Garden Patch Play School Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!