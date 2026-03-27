Garden Patch Big School Gala

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About this event
26550 Heritage View Ln, Valencia, CA 91381, USA
Thank you for supporting Garden Patch Big School!
For One Guest:
Tray passed hors d'oeuvres, a 3 course plated dinner, drink ticket, and a night of entertainment with live music, silent and live auctions and much more.
For 10 Guests:
Tray passed hors d'oeuvres, a 3 course plated dinner, drink ticket, and a night of entertainment with live music, silent and live auctions and much more.
$
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