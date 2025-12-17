Garden Place Holiday Gift Basket Silent Auction

Take care of yourself all winter long! This basket includes a living Christmas Cactus plant (in bloom now!), a box of warming tea with mug and coaster, a simple candle-making kit, a tin holiday ornament, Spanish almonds for a light snack, foot mask, hand mask, eye mask, under eye mask, lip mask, hand cream, Vitamin E lip treatment, hand soap, and aromatherapy shower tablets. Valued at over $85.