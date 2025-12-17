Garden Place Holiday Gift Basket Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Take care of yourself all winter long! This basket includes a living Christmas Cactus plant (in bloom now!), a box of warming tea with mug and coaster, a simple candle-making kit, a tin holiday ornament, Spanish almonds for a light snack, foot mask, hand mask, eye mask, under eye mask, lip mask, hand cream, Vitamin E lip treatment, hand soap, and aromatherapy shower tablets. Valued at over $85.
Starting bid
Stay out of the Upside Down! Inside this sturdy storage container you'll find a Demogorgon plushie, blanket, popcorn, chips, a snack and sip set, Scoops Ahoy snacks, Airpod case, stickers, lipgloss and charm set, iron-on, and tiny treasure pack. Valued at over $100.
Starting bid
Two characters means twice the 'ohana! Sturdy storage container includes plushies of both characters, Bluetooth speaker, 12-pack of posters, headband, socks, keychain, charm bracelet, BFF bracelet set, mini journal set, hairbrush, and Santa hat. Valued at over $80.
Starting bid
Give yourself (or someone you love) a spa day! This cute storage container has a candle, hand sanitizers, makeup remover wipes, three lotions, mascara, sunscreen, hand soap, scrub wash, pistachios, candy, drizzle popcorn, teeth whitening gel pen, headband and wristbands. Valued at over $60.
Starting bid
When caring for your car, it's all in the details! This handy storage bucket includes beef jerky, microfiber towel, air fresheners, gloves, and three different Armor All cleaning supplies — glass wipes, protectant cleaner, and protectant wipes. Valued at over $70.
Starting bid
This global food adventure has a cute, gold globe and a lunchbox/mini-cooler stuffed with snacks from all around the world! Snacks are from Belgium, Indonesia, Japan, Norway, Philippines, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Valued at over $65.
Starting bid
Moo-ry Christmas! This adorable farm- and Christmas-themed basket includes farm Crocs charms, coloring book and crayons, fuzzy socks, cow highlighter, 45-piece air dry clay, snow globe water bottle, cow plushie, candy canes, Santa hat, and a customized shirt. Valued at over $50.
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