Garden Spot FFA Store

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About this shop
March 22 - 24, 2026
Fill out the chapter application and turn in your state authorization form to an advisor by February 20th.
Chapter application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfSrisAZ5ZsIdzyrOyhpcNY8AAF49pYLmTxt3vHl_lda1kusA/viewform
Full information and packing list: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OCfIW6aFRHOqASs4d_R8OvTZTg5D-rVY55re2dgwa38/edit?tab=t.0.
May 1, 2026 from 6:00-9:00 PM
Dinner catered by Hess's BBQ
RSVP by April 17, 2026
March 5th, 2026 from 7:30 AM - 2:40 PM
FFA Official Dress is required. Lunch is provided. Sign-Ups in the Ag. Hallways close on February 12th.
February 23, 2026 from 5-7 PM
Included: 120 minute jump, dinner, jumping socks
The online waiver must be filled out prior to attending by an adult 18 years or older.
RSVP by February 18th!
February 23, 2026 from 5-7 PM
Included: 120 minute jump, dinner, jumping socks
The online waiver must be filled out prior to attending by an adult 18 years or older.
RSVP by February 18th!
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