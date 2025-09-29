Lampeter-Strasburg School District

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Lampeter-Strasburg School District

About this shop

Garden Spot FFA Store

Maplehofe Milk
$2
FFA T-Shirt
$15
FFA Hoodie
$25
State Legislative Leadership Conference (SLLC)
$75

March 22 - 24, 2026

Fill out the chapter application and turn in your state authorization form to an advisor by February 20th.

Chapter application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfSrisAZ5ZsIdzyrOyhpcNY8AAF49pYLmTxt3vHl_lda1kusA/viewform

Full information and packing list: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OCfIW6aFRHOqASs4d_R8OvTZTg5D-rVY55re2dgwa38/edit?tab=t.0.

Garden Spot FFA Chapter Awards and Recognition Banquet
$20

May 1, 2026 from 6:00-9:00 PM

Dinner catered by Hess's BBQ

RSVP by April 17, 2026

Lancaster County Next Generation Day
$5

March 5th, 2026 from 7:30 AM - 2:40 PM

FFA Official Dress is required. Lunch is provided. Sign-Ups in the Ag. Hallways close on February 12th.

SkyZone - Fundraising Members
$10

February 23, 2026 from 5-7 PM

Included: 120 minute jump, dinner, jumping socks

The online waiver must be filled out prior to attending by an adult 18 years or older.

RSVP by February 18th!

SkyZone - Non-Fundraising Members
$25

February 23, 2026 from 5-7 PM

Included: 120 minute jump, dinner, jumping socks

The online waiver must be filled out prior to attending by an adult 18 years or older.

RSVP by February 18th!

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