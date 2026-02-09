Working Food

Hosted by

Working Food

About this event

Garden Tots - Plant Friends

225 NW 12th Ave

Gainesville, FL 32601, USA

Seed
Free

Covering essentials like housing or food is difficult, and contributing would create financial strain.

Sprout
$5

We usually meet our needs but sometimes feel stretched. A small contribution helps keep classes accessible.

Flower
$10

We reliably cover expenses, have financial stability, and can contribute to sustain Working Food's programs.

Root
$15

We are financially comfortable and able to give more to ensure others can join regardless of cost.

Add a donation for Working Food

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!