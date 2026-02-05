Garden Tots - Seed Explorers

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About this event
Covering essentials like housing or food is difficult, and contributing would create financial strain.
We usually meet our needs but sometimes feel stretched. A small contribution helps keep classes accessible.
We reliably cover expenses, have financial stability, and can contribute to sustain Working Food's programs.
We are financially comfortable and able to give more to ensure others can join regardless of cost.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!