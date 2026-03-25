Garden Tour Sponsorship levels

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About this event
Diamond title sponsorship includes being featured on the front page of the program, your company name & logo featured on signs at gardens/garages, radio advertising, Habitat website/Facebook page advertising, and 6 event tickets.
Platinum sponsorship includes being advertised in the program, radio advertising, Habitat website/Facebook page advertising, and 4 event tickets.
Gold sponsorship includes being advertised in the program, Habitat website/Facebook page advertising, and 2 event tickets.
Silver sponsorship includes being listed as a sponsor in the program and 1 event ticket.
Food truck sponsorship includes sponsor signs at the food truck area, being advertised in the program, Habitat website/Facebook page advertising, and 2 event tickets.
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