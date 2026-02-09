GardenFest 2026 Vendor Registration

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10X10 booth. Arts/crafts/products must be produced by the vendor. No manufactured resale items are allowed. Vendors are required to provide their own tables, chairs, trash/recycling barrels and tents.
10X10 booth. Vendors are required to provide their own tables, chairs, trash/recycling barrels and tents.
10X10 booth. Great choice for organizations and nonprofits to share their projects and missions. Vendors are required to provide their own tables, chairs, trash/recycling barrels and tents.
10X10. If you need more space, please reserve it now.
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