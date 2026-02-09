Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

Hosted by

Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

About this event

GardenFest 2026 Vendor Registration

5210 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040

Add a donation for Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

$

Arts/Crafts/Product Vendor
$100

10X10 booth. Arts/crafts/products must be produced by the vendor. No manufactured resale items are allowed. Vendors are required to provide their own tables, chairs, trash/recycling barrels and tents.

Plant or Food Vendor
$125

10X10 booth. Vendors are required to provide their own tables, chairs, trash/recycling barrels and tents.

Educational/Informational Vendor
Free

10X10 booth. Great choice for organizations and nonprofits to share their projects and missions. Vendors are required to provide their own tables, chairs, trash/recycling barrels and tents.

Additional booth space
$60

10X10. If you need more space, please reserve it now.

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