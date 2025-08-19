Garinger High School Athletic Booster Club's Memberships

Thank you for expressing interest in becoming a member of the GHS Athletic Booster Club! We are thrilled to welcome new supporters who are passionate about helping to enhance the athletic programs at Garinger High School.

As a member of the Booster Club, you will have the opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities, including fundraising events, supporting student-athletes, and helping to create an even greater atmosphere for all our teams and fans.

To get started with the membership process, we kindly request an initial booster club fee of $25. This fee will help us fund various activities, events, and resources that benefit our student athletes throughout the rest of the year.





[email protected]