Garland ISD Education Foundation's Grant Me Now!

I am requesting 6 rolling bass stands to help students set-up instruments with ease in hopes of increasing our "music making" minutes.
The addition of these stands to our music classroom will give students additional time playing instruments because they will be able to move the instruments with ease. We will have extended time play the instruments and making music, as outlined by the Garland ISD Elementary Music Curriculum.
The addition of hands on time to the learning process will be seen in the final performance of the music we play. When students are able to quickly move to their instrument spots and spend more time playing the instruments, their understanding the objective at hand will increase. The GISD Elementary Music curriculum is rigorous. I am constantly searching for ways to increase students' "Music Making". A quicker set-up time will certainly help!
At Stephens, we are striving to raise our campus rating and incentivize student behavior. It is my hope that we can use the Silent Disco system to reward our STAR students for their academic grit and/or behavior choices. If grade levels set goals, the system could be used to reward students who have met their goals. Students who show model behavior could be rewarded with a Silent Disco party. Additionally, this system could be used as a classroom reward: listening to music while studying.
Success will be measured by the number of students who reach their academic and behavior goals. When we see an increase in students meeting goals, we will know that the students were responding to the Silent Disco incentive. I believe this system will really get our students excited to reach for the STARS!
Garland ISD has a goal to increase the percentage of all third-grade students achieving 'Meets Grade Level' on 3rd STAAR exams. The materials in this grant would be used to enable and enrich small group learning in reading and math. Small group learning structure allows for differentiation in instruction so all students can focus on the specific skills they need to improve on.
Success will be measured using the scores from beginning of the year iReady testing and comparing it to the end of the year iReady testing scores.
Hands-on tools to help my SPED students engage, build confidence, and succeed in reading.
This grant will provide class sets of multisensory reading tools so every middle school SPED student with dyslexia can fully participate. With mats, tiles, and tactile supports, students will strengthen decoding, fluency, and comprehension while gaining confidence and independence in reading.
Success will be measured through IEP progress monitoring, fluency probes, and comprehension checks. Growth will also be seen in increased accuracy, greater reading independence, and stronger participation and engagement.
Building Literacy and STEAM Foundations in Pre-K
This grant will enhance academic performance by providing Pre-K students with hands-on literacy and STEAM resources that build early reading, vocabulary, and problem-solving skills. Engaging books and science materials foster curiosity, strengthen critical thinking, and improve school readiness. Students will enter kindergarten more confident, prepared, and motivated to learn.
Success will be measured through student progress in early literacy assessments (letter recognition, sound awareness, vocabulary growth) and teacher observations of engagement during STEAM activities. Student work samples—such as drawings, storytelling, and simple science journals—will also provide evidence of learning, showing connections between literacy and hands-on exploration.
2 sets of wraps for UIL OAP pylon set pieces
These uil set piece wraps will give students the opportunity to paint scenery that can be folded and brought to competition. This would also allow us to use UIL set pieces in regular season shows.
Students created art will be used in at least 4 mainstage and class shows throughout the year.
Empowering Students Through Fashion Design
These projects will provide high school students with hands-on learning opportunities in fashion design, emphasizing creativity, technical skills, and career readiness. Students will engage in design sketching, fabric selection, and garment construction, while integrating technology.
The number and quality of finished garments will demonstrate skill application and creativity.
Would like to add more fashion design body forms for student use, fabrics, student sewing kits, notions, sewing machine parts.
This grant will provide supplies and PPE so students can safely conduct hands-on science experiments and practice thinking, speaking and acting like science.
This grant will enhance academic performance by giving students experiences that will increase their critical thinking skills and support students with learning barriers in our classroom. We hope to bridge the learning gap by giving the supplies and PPE that allow students to look, think and act like scientist. Hands-On experimentation in the science classroom has proven to increase retention, improve performance on assessments and provide a sense of accomplishment for students.
The sucess of hands-on labs will be measured by pre- and -post assessment to measure student gains. We will compare student work samples to determine the sucess of our activities. Finally, we will use a teacher made survey to determine the level of engagement with our hands on activities compared to direct teaching opportunities.
Ordering External Hard Drives to assist ESports and Audio/Video Production with memory and slow down. In addition, ordering mouse pads and a new mouse for the computers as the previous ones have become worn or malfunctioned.
Student data in my course is tracked the same as an EOC course but is geared in the direction of IBCs that directly credit to a student's College, Career, and Military Readiness Completion.
