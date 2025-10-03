Garland ISD Education Foundation's Grant Me Now!

I am requesting 6 rolling bass stands to help students set-up instruments with ease in hopes of increasing our "music making" minutes.

The addition of these stands to our music classroom will give students additional time playing instruments because they will be able to move the instruments with ease. We will have extended time play the instruments and making music, as outlined by the Garland ISD Elementary Music Curriculum.

The addition of hands on time to the learning process will be seen in the final performance of the music we play. When students are able to quickly move to their instrument spots and spend more time playing the instruments, their understanding the objective at hand will increase. The GISD Elementary Music curriculum is rigorous. I am constantly searching for ways to increase students' "Music Making". A quicker set-up time will certainly help!