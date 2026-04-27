Garland Pride

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About this event
Large nonprofit = greater than one million dollars in annual revenue
Any booth that is selling items as their main purpose for being at the event. Located on the west end of district near the theater.
Nonprofit with annual revenues of less than one million dollars (West) This is also the ticket for ALL vendors who are located on the east end of the festival on Howard St near the Garland Brewworks
$
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