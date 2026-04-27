Spokane Pride

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Spokane Pride

About this event

Garland Pride

Garland District

Spokane, WA, USA

Vendor space for large nonprofits and seller booths (West)
$125

Large nonprofit = greater than one million dollars in annual revenue

Any booth that is selling items as their main purpose for being at the event. Located on the west end of district near the theater.

Small nonprofit and/or booth at Garland East
$75

Nonprofit with annual revenues of less than one million dollars (West) This is also the ticket for ALL vendors who are located on the east end of the festival on Howard St near the Garland Brewworks

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