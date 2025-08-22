New Braunfels Evening Lions Club Charity Fund

New Braunfels Evening Lions Club Charity Fund

Garrett Kunkel Memorial Project Sip-N-Putt Fundraiser

7420 I 35 N Frontage Rd New Braunfels

TX 78130

RSVP Only - Payment can be made at the event
Free

We are asking people to RSVP that they will be coming to play so we are sure to have enough goodies on hand. Payment of $30 ($17.50 for Children under 18) can be made the day of the event and includes a memorial poker chip /ball marker and custom logo golf ball.

Apprentice Sponsor
$100
  • Includes a customized hole sign shared with other local small businesses with your name or your business's name!
Handy Helper Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Includes 2 tickets to play at Sip-N-Putt 
  • Includes your name or business's OWN customized hole sign!
  • Your business's logo on the fundraising event flyer, if applicable
Master Craftsman Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Includes 4 tickets to play at Sip-N-Putt 
  • Includes your name or your business's OWN customized hole sign!  
  • Your business's logo on the fundraising event flyer
  • A SPECIAL RECOGNITION thank you post for you or your business featured on the Garrett Kunkel Memorial Project Facebook page.
Raffle Item / In-kind Donation
Free

We will be holding raffles throughout the event. If you or your Company would like to make an in-kind donation to raffle off, please click here and the event organizers will reach out to you.

General Donation
Free

If you cannot make it out to Sip-n-Putt, please know you will be missed.


If you would still like to make a donation, please use the donate button below.


Thank you and we appreciate your support!


Julia Kunkel (Sissy)

Founder and Chairperson

