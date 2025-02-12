Gartrell Gant Foundation Online Art Shop

Custom Classic Layflat Notebook by Denik Front & Back Cover Art: JeyGo by Jerry Gant c 2007 Soft-touch and Water Resistant: Velvety smooth to the touch, this cover feels like magic in your hands. Perfect Classic Size: 5.25" x 8.25" softcover notebook, ideal for portability and space. Endless Pages: 144 lined pages to capture every whim. Layflat and Built to Last: Durable, Smyth-sewn binding for long-lasting use. Fun fact: Its a donation two-fer! Denik products fund schools and education projects worldwide.

