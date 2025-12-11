Gary Alumni Pathway To Students's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Experience an unforgettable day at the ballpark with this premium Chicago White Sox Rate Club package!
This charitable donation from the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority includes:
Four (4) Rate Club tickets (approximate value: $1,000)
Game Details:
How to Claim: Winner must contact P.J. Frayer via email at [email protected] or call (312) 674-5596 to make arrangements. Winner must present a copy of the donation letter as proof of eligibility. GAPS will provide to winner of auction.
Exclusive one-hour networking lunch with First Lady of Gary, IN, Crystal Melton
Location: Gamba Ristorante, Merrillville, IN one of Northwest Indiana's premier fine dining establishments.
Gamba Ristorante, one of Northwest Indiana's premier fine dining establishments. Engage in a thoughtful, professional conversation about leadership, community engagement, and the First Lady's initiatives in a private, elegant setting.
Package Includes (Value: $450):
Please Note: This experience is a goodwill and networking opportunity only. Restrictions apply: No political discussions, promotions, or solicitation are permitted.
Photos or videos only with prior written approval. A confidentiality agreement will be signed between the winner and GAPS.
