Gary Alumni Pathway To Students

Gary Alumni Pathway To Students's Silent Auction

900 Gerry St, Gary, IN 46406, USA

White Sox Tickets & Merch item
$350

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable day at the ballpark with this premium Chicago White Sox Rate Club package!


This charitable donation from the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority includes:


Four (4) Rate Club tickets (approximate value: $1,000)

  • One (1) parking pass
  • Premium reserved parking
  • Access to a private lounge with premium buffet and all beverages included
  • Private access to the best seat locations in the park
  • In-seat wait service for food and beverages

Game Details:

  • To be used for a mutually determined game in April during the Chicago White Sox 2026 season
  • Specific game date selected at the sole discretion of ISFA and will not be changed or substituted

How to Claim: Winner must contact P.J. Frayer via email at [email protected] or call (312) 674-5596 to make arrangements. Winner must present a copy of the donation letter as proof of eligibility. GAPS will provide to winner of auction.

Lunch with the First Lady, Crystal Melton item
$225

Starting bid

Exclusive one-hour networking lunch with First Lady of Gary, IN, Crystal Melton

Location: Gamba Ristorante, Merrillville, IN one of Northwest Indiana's premier fine dining establishments.


Gamba Ristorante, one of Northwest Indiana's premier fine dining establishments. Engage in a thoughtful, professional conversation about leadership, community engagement, and the First Lady's initiatives in a private, elegant setting.

Package Includes (Value: $450):

  • ﻿﻿Lunch for one guest with First Lady Crystal Melton
  • ﻿﻿Entrée and non-alcoholic beverage (no dessert or alcohol)
  • ﻿﻿Gratuity included
  • ﻿﻿Professional scheduling and coordination by GAPS

Please Note: This experience is a goodwill and networking opportunity only. Restrictions apply: No political discussions, promotions, or solicitation are permitted.


Photos or videos only with prior written approval. A confidentiality agreement will be signed between the winner and GAPS.

