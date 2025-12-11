Gary Alumni Pathway To Students's Silent Auction

Exclusive one-hour networking lunch with First Lady of Gary, IN, Crystal Melton

Location: Gamba Ristorante, Merrillville, IN one of Northwest Indiana's premier fine dining establishments.





Gamba Ristorante, one of Northwest Indiana's premier fine dining establishments. Engage in a thoughtful, professional conversation about leadership, community engagement, and the First Lady's initiatives in a private, elegant setting.

Package Includes (Value: $450):

﻿﻿Lunch for one guest with First Lady Crystal Melton

﻿﻿Entrée and non-alcoholic beverage (no dessert or alcohol)

﻿﻿Gratuity included

﻿﻿Professional scheduling and coordination by GAPS

Please Note: This experience is a goodwill and networking opportunity only. Restrictions apply: No political discussions, promotions, or solicitation are permitted.





Photos or videos only with prior written approval. A confidentiality agreement will be signed between the winner and GAPS.