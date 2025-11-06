Gas Lamp Inc

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Gas Lamp Inc

About this shop

Gas Lamp Players' Shop

Magnet item
Magnet
$8

Vehicle magnet 5" diameter

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Red Tote Bag with zippered top item
Red Tote Bag with zippered top
$20

Polyester canvas with secure zippered top closure and two large end pockets. Dimensions: 12.5"h x 13.5"w x 6.5"d, approx. 1,097 cubic inches.

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Black Tote Bag item
Black Tote Bag
$20

100% cotton canvas. Dimensions: 15"h x 20"w x 5"d; approx. 1,500 cubic inches

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Gray Hoodie item
Gray Hoodie
$45

Available in Youth XS, YS and Adult XS, AS, AM, AL, AXL, AXXL, AXXXL (Youth M, YL and YXL are out-of-stock)

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Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie
$45

Available in sizes Youth S, YM, YL, Adult S, AL and AXL. (Not available in X-Small, Youth XL and Adult M are out-of-stock)

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Gray Straight-leg Sweatpants item
Gray Straight-leg Sweatpants item
Gray Straight-leg Sweatpants
$50

Available in Youth L, Adult XS, AS, AM, AL (Youth S and YM is out-of-stock)

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Black Straight-leg Sweatpants item
Black Straight-leg Sweatpants
$50

Available in Adult XS, AS, AM, and AL. (All youth sizes are out-of-stock)

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Gray Flare-leg Sweatpants item
Gray Flare-leg Sweatpants item
Gray Flare-leg Sweatpants
$45

Available in Adult XS and Adult S

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Gray Crewneck T-shirt item
Gray Crewneck T-shirt
$20

Available in Youth M, YL, YXL, Adult XS, AS, AM, AL, AXL, AXXL, AXXXL. (Youth Small is out-of-stock.)

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Gray V-neck T-shirt item
Gray V-neck T-shirt
$20

LIMITED SIZES: Adult Medium, Adult Large and Adult XXL only

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Black Crew or V-neck T-shirt item
Black Crew or V-neck T-shirt
$20

Available in Adult Medium or Adult Large only! Please indicate at check-out Crewneck or V-neck style.

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Youth Medium hoodie item
Youth Medium hoodie
$25

Former style with large logo on the back, only available in Youth Medium!

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GLP Logo Ornament item
GLP Logo Ornament
$5

3" diameter tree ornament

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Holiday Ornament (green) item
Holiday Ornament (green)
$5

3" diameter holiday ornament in green and red

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$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!