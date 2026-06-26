GASA Vibranium Station

The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle

Take the guesswork out of getting ready for the school year! The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle includes everything your Achiever needs to meet the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy dress code while showing Black Hawk pride all week long.

Your Bundle Includes:

👔 1 Official Garvey Tie

Monday–Wednesday

3 Grade-Specific Uniform Polos

Meets the required Monday through Wednesday dress code.



Thursday

1 Official Garvey/Allen Spirit Shirt

Perfect for our weekly Merch Day.



Friday

1 Official House Shirt

Represent your House with pride every Friday!



🖤 1 Official Garvey/Allen Merch Sweatshirt

Stay warm while remaining in dress code and showing school spirit throughout the year.

Why Choose the Ultimate Bundle?

✔️ One shirt for every school day

✔️ Meets weekly uniform requirements

✔️ Saves time and money

✔️ Eliminates the stress of planning daily outfits

✔️ The easiest way to start the school year prepared and in style





Grade-Specific Colors:

4th–5th Grade: Classic Grey

6th Grade: Bold Black

7th Grade: Clean White

8th Grade: Signature Garvey Gold

If your have not yet been sorted please select TBD.





One purchase. Five school days covered. Ready to represent Garvey/Allen with excellence every day of the week!