GASA Vibranium Station

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Take the guesswork out of getting ready for the school year! The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle includes everything your Achiever needs to meet the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy dress code while showing Black Hawk pride all week long.
👔 1 Official Garvey Tie
Monday–Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
🖤 1 Official Garvey/Allen Merch Sweatshirt
✔️ One shirt for every school day
✔️ Meets weekly uniform requirements
✔️ Saves time and money
✔️ Eliminates the stress of planning daily outfits
✔️ The easiest way to start the school year prepared and in style
If your have not yet been sorted please select TBD.
One purchase. Five school days covered. Ready to represent Garvey/Allen with excellence every day of the week!
Take the guesswork out of getting ready for the school year! The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle includes everything your Achiever needs to meet the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy dress code while showing Black Hawk pride all week long.
👔 1 Official Garvey Tie
Monday–Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
🖤 1 Official Garvey/Allen Merch Sweatshirt
✔️ One shirt for every school day
✔️ Meets weekly uniform requirements
✔️ Saves time and money
✔️ Eliminates the stress of planning daily outfits
✔️ The easiest way to start the school year prepared and in style
If your have not yet been sorted please select TBD.
One purchase. Five school days covered. Ready to represent Garvey/Allen with excellence every day of the week!
Grade-Level Signature Polo
Show your Achiever pride in style with our official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Grade-Level Polo Shirts. Each polo proudly features the school crest and is color-coded by grade level to celebrate growth, leadership, and academic progression.
Designed for both comfort and confidence, these polos are perfect for daily wear, school events, and special occasions.
These polos represent more than a uniform — they symbolize achievement, pride, and the journey through each milestone year at Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy.
✨ Wear it proud. Wear it with purpose.
Must wear Polo and tie Monday-Wednesday.
The Achiever Dress Uniform is required for all students in grades Kindergarten through 3rd and represents professionalism, pride, and school identity.
This uniform includes a white button-up dress shirt featuring the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy crest, paired with the official school tie.
This uniform is designed to introduce our youngest Achievers to confidence, structure, and excellence—because we start setting the standard early.
✨ Small Achievers. Big pride. Strong foundations.
Official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Uniform Ties are a required part of the school uniform and are not included with uniform shirts or bundled sets. Ties must be purchased separately.
Uniform ties reinforce professionalism, consistency, and school pride across all grade levels.
👔 Finish the look. Follow the standard. Achiever ready.
Official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Uniform Ties are a required part of the school uniform and are not included with uniform shirts or bundled sets. Ties must be purchased separately.
Uniform ties reinforce professionalism, consistency, and school pride across all grade levels.
👔 Finish the look. Follow the standard. Achiever ready.
Official School Cardigan Sweater
The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Official Cardigan Sweater is approved school outerwear designed to keep Achievers warm while maintaining a professional, uniform-appropriate appearance.
This classic cardigan offers comfort, versatility, and a polished look—perfect for classrooms, assemblies, and everyday campus wear.
🧥 Classic style. School pride. Achiever approved.
The official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy 26–27 Merch Shirt may be worn on Thursdays only as designated spirit wear for the 2025–2026 school year.
👕 Rep the 25–26 school year on Thursdays — P.E. still needs P.E. gear.
The Garvey Sweatshirt is approved daily outerwear for students and is designed to keep Achievers comfortable while maintaining school uniform standards.
Additional styles and designs will be released throughout the year — check back often for more options.
🖤 Layer up. Stay sharp. Uniform rules still apply.
House Spirit Shirts – Friday Wear Only
Celebrate community, pride, and friendly competition with our official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy House Shirts! Each shirt represents one of our four school houses and is worn to show unity, leadership, and school spirit.
House shirts may be worn on Fridays only as designated spirit wear.
🎉 Rep your house. Show your pride. Fridays are for the House.
Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform
The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.
Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:
These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.
This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.
💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.
Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform
The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.
Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:
These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.
This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.
💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.
Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform
The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.
Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:
These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.
This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.
💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.
Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform
The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.
Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:
These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.
This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.
💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.
Complete the Look! ✨
Finish your Achiever uniform with matching plaid hair accessories! Choose from headbands, bow clips, or scrunchies—each designed to perfectly coordinate with your uniform.
Just $10 each! Mix, match, and show your Achiever pride in style. 💛🖤
Own a piece of Garvey history with our Archive Collection featuring past school spirit favorites. These exclusive designs are available in limited sizes and quantities and will not be restocked once they're gone.
Limited inventory. First come, first served. Once a size is sold out, it's gone for good!
Own a piece of Garvey history with our Archive Collection featuring past school spirit favorites. These exclusive designs are available in limited sizes and quantities and will not be restocked once they're gone.
Limited inventory. First come, first served. Once a size is sold out, it's gone for good!
Own a piece of Garvey history with our Archive Collection featuring past school spirit favorites. These exclusive designs are available in limited sizes and quantities and will not be restocked once they're gone.
Limited inventory. First come, first served. Once a size is sold out, it's gone for good!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!