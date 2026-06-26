A young Black woman with braided hair looks up at a futuristic cityscape with flying vehicles, while in the foreground, other students are engaged in learning activities.
Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy

Offered by

Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy

About this shop

GASA Vibranium Station

Pick-up location

23750 Alessandro Blvd Ste H,

The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle item
The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle item
The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle item
The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle item
The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle
$235

The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle

Take the guesswork out of getting ready for the school year! The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle includes everything your Achiever needs to meet the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy dress code while showing Black Hawk pride all week long.

Your Bundle Includes:

👔 1 Official Garvey Tie

Monday–Wednesday

  • 3 Grade-Specific Uniform Polos
    • Meets the required Monday through Wednesday dress code.

Thursday

  • 1 Official Garvey/Allen Spirit Shirt
    • Perfect for our weekly Merch Day.

Friday

  • 1 Official House Shirt
    • Represent your House with pride every Friday!

🖤 1 Official Garvey/Allen Merch Sweatshirt

  • Stay warm while remaining in dress code and showing school spirit throughout the year.

Why Choose the Ultimate Bundle?

✔️ One shirt for every school day
✔️ Meets weekly uniform requirements
✔️ Saves time and money
✔️ Eliminates the stress of planning daily outfits
✔️ The easiest way to start the school year prepared and in style


Grade-Specific Colors:

  • 4th–5th Grade: Classic Grey
  • 6th Grade: Bold Black
  • 7th Grade: Clean White
  • 8th Grade: Signature Garvey Gold

If your have not yet been sorted please select TBD.


One purchase. Five school days covered. Ready to represent Garvey/Allen with excellence every day of the week!

The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle K-3 item
The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle K-3 item
The Garvey Ultimate Uniform Bundle K-3
$235

The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle

Take the guesswork out of getting ready for the school year! The Ultimate Garvey Uniform Bundle includes everything your Achiever needs to meet the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy dress code while showing Black Hawk pride all week long.

Your Bundle Includes:

👔 1 Official Garvey Tie

Monday–Wednesday

  • 3 Button-Down Shirts
    • Meets the required Monday through Wednesday dress code.

Thursday

  • 1 Official Garvey/Allen Spirit Shirt
    • Perfect for our weekly Merch Day.

Friday

  • 1 Official House Shirt
    • Represent your House with pride every Friday!

🖤 1 Official Garvey/Allen Merch Sweatshirt

  • Stay warm while remaining in dress code and showing school spirit throughout the year.

Why Choose the Ultimate Bundle?

✔️ One shirt for every school day
✔️ Meets weekly uniform requirements
✔️ Saves time and money
✔️ Eliminates the stress of planning daily outfits
✔️ The easiest way to start the school year prepared and in style


If your have not yet been sorted please select TBD.


One purchase. Five school days covered. Ready to represent Garvey/Allen with excellence every day of the week!

Grade-Level Signature Polo item
Grade-Level Signature Polo item
Grade-Level Signature Polo item
Grade-Level Signature Polo item
Grade-Level Signature Polo item
Grade-Level Signature Polo
$35

Grade-Level Signature Polo

Show your Achiever pride in style with our official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Grade-Level Polo Shirts. Each polo proudly features the school crest and is color-coded by grade level to celebrate growth, leadership, and academic progression.

Designed for both comfort and confidence, these polos are perfect for daily wear, school events, and special occasions.

🎓 Grade-Specific Colors:

  • 4th–5th Grade: Classic Grey
  • 6th Grade: Bold Black
  • 7th Grade: Clean White
  • 8th Grade: Signature Garvey Gold

👕 Product Details:

  • High-quality polo shirt with embroidered school crest
  • Comfortable, durable fabric suitable for all-day wear
  • Professional, uniform-ready appearance
  • Easy to pair with school bottoms and outerwear
  • Tie not included

These polos represent more than a uniform — they symbolize achievement, pride, and the journey through each milestone year at Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy.

Wear it proud. Wear it with purpose.

Must wear Polo and tie Monday-Wednesday.

K–3 Achiever Dress Uniform Shirt item
K–3 Achiever Dress Uniform Shirt item
K–3 Achiever Dress Uniform Shirt
$35

The Achiever Dress Uniform is required for all students in grades Kindergarten through 3rd and represents professionalism, pride, and school identity.

This uniform includes a white button-up dress shirt featuring the Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy crest, paired with the official school tie.

Uniform Requirements:

  • Achiever Girls: Must wear the cross tie
  • Achiever Boys: Must wear the standard tie
  • Shirt must be worn neatly tucked in
  • Tie must be worn at all times as part of the dress uniform
  • Please order based on gender, collars vary
  • Purchase ties separately.

This uniform is designed to introduce our youngest Achievers to confidence, structure, and excellence—because we start setting the standard early.

Small Achievers. Big pride. Strong foundations.

K-3 Girls Cross Tie & Boys Uniform Ties item
K-3 Girls Cross Tie & Boys Uniform Ties item
K-3 Girls Cross Tie & Boys Uniform Ties
$20

Official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Uniform Ties are a required part of the school uniform and are not included with uniform shirts or bundled sets. Ties must be purchased separately.

Tie Requirements:

  • Cross Tie: Required for Kindergarten–3rd Grade Achiever Girls
  • Regular Tie: Required for all other Achievers Please note these ties are shorter for our younger achievers

Wear Guidelines:

  • Must be worn Monday–Wednesday with the approved uniform
  • Required on Thursdays or Fridays if an Achiever chooses to wear a uniform button-down shirt or polo instead of approved spirit wear
  • Tie must be worn properly and remain on throughout the school day

Uniform ties reinforce professionalism, consistency, and school pride across all grade levels.

👔 Finish the look. Follow the standard. Achiever ready.

Uniform Ties (Sold Separately) item
Uniform Ties (Sold Separately)
$25

Official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Uniform Ties are a required part of the school uniform and are not included with uniform shirts or bundled sets. Ties must be purchased separately.

Tie Requirements:

  • Cross Tie: Required for Kindergarten–3rd Grade Achiever Girls
  • Regular Tie: Required for all other Achievers

Wear Guidelines:

  • Must be worn Monday–Wednesday with the approved uniform
  • Required on Thursdays or Fridays if an Achiever chooses to wear a uniform button-down shirt or polo instead of approved spirit wear
  • Tie must be worn properly and remain on throughout the school day

Uniform ties reinforce professionalism, consistency, and school pride across all grade levels.

👔 Finish the look. Follow the standard. Achiever ready.

Garvey Cardigan item
Garvey Cardigan
$60

Official School Cardigan Sweater

The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy Official Cardigan Sweater is approved school outerwear designed to keep Achievers warm while maintaining a professional, uniform-appropriate appearance.

Wear Guidelines:

  • Approved for daily wear as outerwear
  • Must be worn over the required uniform
  • Monday–Thursday: Achievers must still wear their approved polo and tie underneath
  • Cardigan does not replace any required uniform components

This classic cardigan offers comfort, versatility, and a polished look—perfect for classrooms, assemblies, and everyday campus wear.

🧥 Classic style. School pride. Achiever approved.

26-27 Official Garvey Merch item
26-27 Official Garvey Merch
$35

The official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy 26–27 Merch Shirt may be worn on Thursdays only as designated spirit wear for the 2025–2026 school year.

Important Guidelines:

  • Permitted on Thursdays only
  • Not approved for Physical Education (P.E.)
  • May not be worn Monday–Wednesday or Friday
  • Standard uniform requirements apply on all other school days

👕 Rep the 25–26 school year on Thursdays — P.E. still needs P.E. gear.

Garvey Sweatshirt – Approved Outerwear item
Garvey Sweatshirt – Approved Outerwear
$50

The Garvey Sweatshirt is approved daily outerwear for students and is designed to keep Achievers comfortable while maintaining school uniform standards.

Important Wear Guidelines:

  • May be worn daily as outerwear
  • Required uniform must still be worn underneath
  • Monday–Thursday: Students must wear their approved polo and tie under the sweatshirt
  • Sweatshirt does not replace the required uniform

Additional styles and designs will be released throughout the year — check back often for more options.

🖤 Layer up. Stay sharp. Uniform rules still apply.

House Shirts item
House Shirts item
House Shirts item
House Shirts item
House Shirts
$30

House Spirit Shirts – Friday Wear Only

Celebrate community, pride, and friendly competition with our official Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy House Shirts! Each shirt represents one of our four school houses and is worn to show unity, leadership, and school spirit.

🏠 House Colors:

  • AmistadRed House
  • AltruismoBlack House
  • ReveurBlue House
  • IsibindiGreen House

House shirts may be worn on Fridays only as designated spirit wear.

Important Guidelines:

  • House shirts are NOT permitted Monday–Thursday
  • Approved for Fridays only
  • Students must be officially assigned to a house to wear a house shirt
  • If your student has not yet been sorted into a house, please contact the front office for assistance

🎉 Rep your house. Show your pride. Fridays are for the House.

P.E. Sweatshirt (Black) item
P.E. Sweatshirt (Black)
$46

Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform

The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.

Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:

  • P.E. T-Shirt (Black or White)
  • Athletic Shorts ( Black or Grey)
  • Sweatpants (Black or Grey)
  • Sweatshirt (Black)

These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.

Important Guidelines:

  • P.E. uniforms are for P.E. classes only
  • Not permitted on merch days
  • Not permitted as daily school wear
  • Students must change into P.E. attire only during their scheduled P.E. period
  • All Achievers in Grades 6-8 are REQUIRED to Dress Out for PE during scheduled

This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.

💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.

P.E. T-Shirt item
P.E. T-Shirt item
P.E. T-Shirt
$30

Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform

The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.

Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:

  • P.E. T-Shirt (Black or White)
  • Athletic Shorts ( Black or Grey)
  • Sweatpants (Black or Grey)
  • Sweatshirt (Black)

These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.

Important Guidelines:

  • P.E. uniforms are for P.E. classes only
  • Not permitted on merch days
  • Not permitted as daily school wear
  • Students must change into P.E. attire only during their scheduled P.E. period
  • All Achievers in Grades 6-8 are REQUIRED to Dress Out for PE during scheduled

This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.

💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.

P.E. Shorts item
P.E. Shorts item
P.E. Shorts
$30

Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform

The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.

Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:

  • P.E. T-Shirt (Black or White)
  • Athletic Shorts ( Black or Grey)
  • Sweatpants (Black or Grey)
  • Sweatshirt (Black)

These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.

Important Guidelines:

  • P.E. uniforms are for P.E. classes only
  • Not permitted on merch days
  • Not permitted as daily school wear
  • Students must change into P.E. attire only during their scheduled P.E. period
  • All Achievers in Grades 6-8 are REQUIRED to Dress Out for PE during scheduled

This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.

💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.

P.E. Sweatpants item
P.E. Sweatpants item
P.E. Sweatpants
$35

Required Physical Education (P.E.) Uniform

The Garvey/Allen STEAM Academy P.E. Uniform is required for all students in grades 6th–8th during scheduled Physical Education classes.

Students may select from the following REQUIRED P.E. uniform items:

  • P.E. T-Shirt (Black or White)
  • Athletic Shorts ( Black or Grey)
  • Sweatpants (Black or Grey)
  • Sweatshirt (Black)

These items are designed to support comfort, movement, and performance during physical activity while maintaining a consistent and school-appropriate appearance.

Important Guidelines:

  • P.E. uniforms are for P.E. classes only
  • Not permitted on merch days
  • Not permitted as daily school wear
  • Students must change into P.E. attire only during their scheduled P.E. period
  • All Achievers in Grades 6-8 are REQUIRED to Dress Out for PE during scheduled

This policy helps maintain uniform standards across campus while ensuring students are properly dressed for physical activity.

💪 Move smart. Dress right. P.E. ready.

Hair Accessories item
Hair Accessories
$10

Complete the Look! ✨

Finish your Achiever uniform with matching plaid hair accessories! Choose from headbands, bow clips, or scrunchies—each designed to perfectly coordinate with your uniform.

Just $10 each! Mix, match, and show your Achiever pride in style. 💛🖤

🦅 Archived Collection-Garvey Presidential Hooded Sweatshirt
$50

School History. Limited Edition. While Supplies Last.

Own a piece of Garvey history with our Archive Collection featuring past school spirit favorites. These exclusive designs are available in limited sizes and quantities and will not be restocked once they're gone.


  • 👔 Garvey Presidential Sweatshirt

Limited inventory. First come, first served. Once a size is sold out, it's gone for good!

🦅 Archived Collection-Garvey Presidential Sweatsuit Set
$80

School History. Limited Edition. While Supplies Last.

Own a piece of Garvey history with our Archive Collection featuring past school spirit favorites. These exclusive designs are available in limited sizes and quantities and will not be restocked once they're gone.


  • 👔 Garvey Presidential Sweatshirt

Limited inventory. First come, first served. Once a size is sold out, it's gone for good!

🦅 Archived Collection-Garvey Presidential Sweatpant
$40

School History. Limited Edition. While Supplies Last.

Own a piece of Garvey history with our Archive Collection featuring past school spirit favorites. These exclusive designs are available in limited sizes and quantities and will not be restocked once they're gone.


  • 👔 Garvey Presidential Sweatpant

Limited inventory. First come, first served. Once a size is sold out, it's gone for good!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!