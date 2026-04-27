GASI 35th Annual Conference

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Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.
Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.
Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.
Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all virtual parts of the program. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.
Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30.
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