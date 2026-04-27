Global Awareness Society

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Global Awareness Society

About this event

GASI 35th Annual Conference

Denver

CO 80210, USA

Faculty/Professional Presenter on Program
$350

Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.

Retired presenter on the program
$200

Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.

Student Presenter on the Program
$200

Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.

Virtual Presenter
$200

Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all virtual parts of the program. Written versions of presentations may be submitted to the 2027 Proceedings at no additional cost.

Guests and othe attendees not on Program
$150

Includes annual GASI membership and full program with access to all main activities, including coffee breaks and the Awards Dinners on May 30.

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