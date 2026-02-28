Gaata Rahe Mera Dil 2026

About this event
Open seating in designated area behind VIP section. Doors open at 5:45 pm. Parking in high school parking lot.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Open seating within designated VIP section. Doors open at 5:45 pm. Parking in high school parking lot.
Buy 10 and get it for $300. Open seating in designated area behind VIP section. Doors open at 5:45 pm. Parking in high school parking lot.
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