Bravo Arts Inc

Hosted by

Bravo Arts Inc

About this event

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil 2026

120 South St

Foxborough, MA 02035, USA

General Admission (kids below 13 are free)
$35

Open seating in designated area behind VIP section. Doors open at 5:45 pm. Parking in high school parking lot.

VIP Admission
$75

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Open seating within designated VIP section. Doors open at 5:45 pm. Parking in high school parking lot.

Group ticket - 10
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Buy 10 and get it for $300. Open seating in designated area behind VIP section. Doors open at 5:45 pm. Parking in high school parking lot.

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