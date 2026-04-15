Revive Recovery Resource Center

Hosted by

Revive Recovery Resource Center

About this event

Gate City Rally For Recovery 2026

Greeley Park

100 Concord St, Nashua, NH 03064, USA

Presenting Sponsor – $10,000
$10,000

Logo featured as primary sponsor on all event materials


Speaking opportunity at the event


Premium booth space


Featured recognition on social media and website

Gold Sponsor – $7,000
$7,000

Large logo placement on event materials


Booth space at the event


Recognition on social media

Silver Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000

Medium logo placement on materials


Verbal recognition during the event

Bronze Sponsor – $2,000
$2,000

Small logo placement on select materials


Recognition in event program

Copper Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

Name listed on event materials


Recognition on website

Community Sponsor – $500
$500

Name listed in event program


General recognition at event

Standard Table 10X10 Vendor Space
$350

1 Standard 10X10 Vendor Space at the Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.

Non-Profit Rate 10X10 Vendor Space
$175

1 Standard 10X10 Vendor Space at the Gate City Rally For Recovery Event NON-PROFITS Only.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL Register before July 1,2026
$200

1 Standard 10X10 Vendor Space at the Gate City Rally For Recovery Event. This is only for those registering before July 1, 2026.

Business Card Size Ad
$50

This is for one business card size ad for Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.

1/2 Page Ad
$75

This is for one 1/2 page size ad for Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.

Full Page Ad
$150

This is for one full page size ad for Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.

Add a donation for Revive Recovery Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!