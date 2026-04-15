Gate City Rally For Recovery 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Logo featured as primary sponsor on all event materials
Speaking opportunity at the event
Premium booth space
Featured recognition on social media and website
Large logo placement on event materials
Booth space at the event
Recognition on social media
Medium logo placement on materials
Verbal recognition during the event
Small logo placement on select materials
Recognition in event program
Name listed on event materials
Recognition on website
Name listed in event program
General recognition at event
1 Standard 10X10 Vendor Space at the Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.
1 Standard 10X10 Vendor Space at the Gate City Rally For Recovery Event NON-PROFITS Only.
1 Standard 10X10 Vendor Space at the Gate City Rally For Recovery Event. This is only for those registering before July 1, 2026.
This is for one business card size ad for Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.
This is for one 1/2 page size ad for Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.
This is for one full page size ad for Gate City Rally For Recovery Event.
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