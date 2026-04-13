Gateway Football Boosters Association's 50/50 Raffle. $100 cash prize.

This is a 50/50 style raffle. 40 tickets sold at $5 with a $100 cash prize. Every dollar earned supports the Gateway Football Boosters to support your Gateway High School Football players! The raffle will remain open until all tickets are sold. The winner is chosen with a randomizer and openly posted on the Gateway Football Boosters Fundraising Facebook page. We will reach out to you directly to arrange payment. Prize can be sent electronically.