Gateway Football Group (Official club name to be announced soon) Memberships

Valid for one year
Support the Club at the Roots of the Club level.
Includes voting rights, access to in-person club events, admission to early launch party for club name and crest reveal, and a limited edition Founding Member scarf!
(Scarves will be available at our in-person brand launch in early March 2026)
(This membership is valid through March 2027)
No expiration
Support the club at the Founders Ring level ($314) and receive LIFETIME MEMBERSHIP to the club, a LIFETIME SEASON TICKET to all home MWPL home matches for the club, and a limited edition Founding Member scarf!
Limited to the first 64 slots so get em quick!
(Scarves will be available at our in-person brand launch in early March 2026)
