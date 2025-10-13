Gateway Football Group

Offered by

Gateway Football Group

About the memberships

Gateway Football Group (Official club name to be announced soon) Memberships

Roots of the Club
$25

Valid for one year

Support the Club at the Roots of the Club level.

Includes voting rights, access to in-person club events, admission to early launch party for club name and crest reveal, and a limited edition Founding Member scarf!

(Scarves will be available at our in-person brand launch in early March 2026)

(This membership is valid through March 2027)

Founders Ring
$314

No expiration

Support the club at the Founders Ring level ($314) and receive LIFETIME MEMBERSHIP to the club, a LIFETIME SEASON TICKET to all home MWPL home matches for the club, and a limited edition Founding Member scarf!

Limited to the first 64 slots so get em quick!

(Scarves will be available at our in-person brand launch in early March 2026)

Add a donation for Gateway Football Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!