Gateway Of Grace Silent Auction - 2026 Winter (Jan) Gala

Weds. May 13, 2026

A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)





Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.

In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.

This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.

A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.