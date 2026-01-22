Gateway Of Grace Silent Auction - 2026 Winter (Jan) Gala

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About this event
Starting bid
Friday, May 8th @4 p.m.
Father Casey loves the outdoors and loves bees! He assisted our neighbor Temple Shalom in establishing their own beehive which yielded 14 pounds of honey in 2025. Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 8th @4 p.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 8th @4 p.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 8th @4 p.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Saturday, May 16th @ 9 a.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Saturday, May 16th @ 9 a.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Saturday, May 16th @ 9 a.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Saturday, May 16th @ 9 a.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Your Home or Venue - Mutually Agreed Upon Date - Up to 10 Participants
Invite up to 9 guests to join you for a very special Titanic Tea, hosted by Margaret Brown (aka Molly Brown).
Package includes Margaret Brown Reenactor, Tea, Scones, Tea Sandwiches, Dessert, Themed Invitation, Printed Boarding Pass for Each Guest, Brief Titanic Program, use of vintage teacups & teapots, & More.
Starting bid
Weds. May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Discover the rich history of Iranian viticulture through wine produced in Armenia from Iranian grapes. Note: Wine must be claimed at the end of the Gala - Delivery is not available.
Starting bid
Discover the rich history of Iranian viticulture through wine produced in Armenia from Iranian grapes.
Note: Wine must be claimed at the end of the Gala - Delivery is not available.
Starting bid
"Prayer"
Original Painting by Akbar Fanaee
Dimensions: Unframed Painting:12x15.5""
Framed: 24.5x21.5"
"This contemplative work portrays a figure at prayer, surrounded by swirling movement and divine presence, suggesting protection, surrender, and communion with God. The composition draws the eye inward, inviting stillness and reflection.
The painting is by Akbar Fanaee, a celebrated Christian artist and refugee from Iran, and a member of Grace Community Episcopal Church. His work blends Christian spirituality with the rich visual tradition of Persian miniature painting, offering a deeply personal expression of faith and hope.
A moving piece for a home, chapel, or prayer space, calling the viewer into quiet devotion. Note: This prize must be claimed the night of the Gala. Shipping is NOT available.
Starting bid
The Holy Family
Original Painting by Akbar Fanaee
Dimensions: Unframed Painting:8.5x8.5"
Framed: 11x11"
This radiant circular composition depicts the Holy Family surrounded by a vibrant field of color and light, evoking harmony, protection, and divine presence. The layered geometry and jewel-toned palette draw the viewer into a sense of movement, joy, and sacred unity.
The work is by Akbar Fanaee, a celebrated Christian artist and refugee from Iran, and a member of Grace Community Episcopal Church. His style blends Christian iconography with the rich visual tradition of Persian miniature painting, offering a fresh and compelling expression of faith.
A striking and joyful piece, well suited for a home, chapel, or prayer space.
Note: This prize must be claimed the night of the Gala. Shipping is NOT available.
Starting bid
Madonna and Child
Original Painting by Akbar Fanaee
Dimensions: Unframed: 9.75x7.5"
Framed: 11x13"
This original work portrays the Madonna and Child in the spirit of ancient Christian iconography, capturing tenderness, protection, and quiet devotion through vibrant color and gentle expression.
The painting is by Akbar Fanaee, a celebrated Christian artist and refugee from Iran, and a member of Grace Community Episcopal Church. His work reflects a deep faith shaped by perseverance and draws from the rich visual tradition of Persian miniature painting.
A meaningful piece for a home or prayer space, this artwork bears witness to faith, resilience, and sacred beauty.
Note: This prize must be claimed the night of the Gala. Shipping is NOT available.
Starting bid
Lunch with Bishop Rob Price
| Date to Be Determined
3 Slots Available Total
Join Bishop Rob Price for an engaging lunch and thoughtful conversation in a small-group setting. This opportunity invites three guests to share a meal with our new bishop, ask questions, and hear more about his vision, energy, and hopes for the future of our diocese.
Whether you are curious about where the Spirit is leading us or simply eager for meaningful conversation, this lunch offers a welcoming and pastoral space for connection, reflection, and inspiration. Enjoy a rich dialogue with Bishop Price and be encouraged by his passion for ministry and mission.
Starting bid
Lunch with Bishop Rob Price
| Date to Be Determined
3 Slots Available Total
Join Bishop Rob Price for an engaging lunch and thoughtful conversation in a small-group setting. This opportunity invites three guests to share a meal with our new bishop, ask questions, and hear more about his vision, energy, and hopes for the future of our diocese.
Whether you are curious about where the Spirit is leading us or simply eager for meaningful conversation, this lunch offers a welcoming and pastoral space for connection, reflection, and inspiration. Enjoy a rich dialogue with Bishop Price and be encouraged by his passion for ministry and mission.
Starting bid
Lunch with Bishop Rob Price
| Date to Be Determined
3 Slots Available Total
Join Bishop Rob Price for an engaging lunch and thoughtful conversation in a small-group setting. This opportunity invites three guests to share a meal with our new bishop, ask questions, and hear more about his vision, energy, and hopes for the future of our diocese.
Whether you are curious about where the Spirit is leading us or simply eager for meaningful conversation, this lunch offers a welcoming and pastoral space for connection, reflection, and inspiration. Enjoy a rich dialogue with Bishop Price and be encouraged by his passion for ministry and mission.
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