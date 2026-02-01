Gateway Of Grace Silent Auction (Extended) - 2026 Winter Gala

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Starting bid
Friday, May 8th @4 p.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Saturday, May 16th @ 9 a.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Saturday, May 16th @ 9 a.m.
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm
Learn what it takes to be a beekeeper extraordinaire by donning a bee suit and working alongside Father Casey at his personal beehive.
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Monday, March 2, from 9:00 to 3:00 pm
10 spots available
Mother Rebecca is a weekly sourdough baker! Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a sourdough starter of your own to feed, followed by a day of baking at Church of the Transfiguration. Bring a lunch with you and plan to be here until around 3 pm. Participants will leave with a starter and a loaf of bread (or, if they prefer, shaped dough ready to bake).
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
Weds., May 13, 2026
A Persian Culinary Experience with the Cooking Priest (Canon Samira Page)
Step into the kitchen with Canon Samira for a memorable culinary lesson that brings the joy, warmth, and ancient fragrance of Persian cooking to life.
In this hands-on experience, you will learn to prepare a traditional Persian main course while being introduced to the time-honored use of key spices that define this rich culinary tradition. The day will include instruction on selecting, blooming, and cooking with several classic spices—among them the most precious spice in the world: saffron.
This experience is more than a cooking class; it is an invitation into story, culture, and hospitality, guided by the Cooking Priest herself. Come ready to cook, learn, laugh, and savor flavors that have been passed down for centuries.
A feast for the senses and the soul—perfect for adventurous cooks and curious food lovers alike.
Starting bid
"Prayer"
Original Painting by Akbar Fanaee
Dimensions: Unframed Painting:12x15.5""
Framed: 24.5x21.5"
"This contemplative work portrays a figure at prayer, surrounded by swirling movement and divine presence, suggesting protection, surrender, and communion with God. The composition draws the eye inward, inviting stillness and reflection.
The painting is by Akbar Fanaee, a celebrated Christian artist and refugee from Iran, and a member of Grace Community Episcopal Church. His work blends Christian spirituality with the rich visual tradition of Persian miniature painting, offering a deeply personal expression of faith and hope.
A moving piece for a home, chapel, or prayer space. Note: This may be picked up or delivered in the Dallas area only (to be arranged at a mutually agreed upon day/time) Shipping is NOT available.
Starting bid
The Holy Family
Original Painting by Akbar Fanaee
Dimensions: Unframed Painting:8.5x8.5"
Framed: 11x11"
This radiant circular composition depicts the Holy Family surrounded by a vibrant field of color and light, evoking harmony, protection, and divine presence. The layered geometry and jewel-toned palette draw the viewer into a sense of movement, joy, and sacred unity.
The work is by Akbar Fanaee, a celebrated Christian artist and refugee from Iran, and a member of Grace Community Episcopal Church. His style blends Christian iconography with the rich visual tradition of Persian miniature painting, offering a fresh and compelling expression of faith.
A striking and joyful piece, well suited for a home, chapel, or prayer space.
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