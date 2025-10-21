Gateway RSES Membership

Offered by
By selecting Gateway Member, you'll receive timely notifications about upcoming events and training opportunities. Many of our educational sessions are available at no cost, allowing you to expand your knowledge and skills in the trade without added expense.
If you're seeking St. Louis County Professional Education Units (PEUs), a fee of $30.00 per PEU typically applies.
As an RSES Member, you can enjoy most training events at a discounted rate of just $15.00 per PEU. (Free if you do not need PEU's.) Plus, you'll have access to RSES international benefits like monthly web training and so much more.
If you renew your membership prior to its expiration date, you will continue your membership benefits without interruption at a reduced rate.
