Gateway Second Chance 2026 Topgolf Silent Auction

ROMARE BEARDEN 1970-1980

The Brooklyn Museum, September 26-November 29, 1981

Vintage 1981 Exhibition Poster "Jamming At The Savoy" (image from original 14" x 18" collage on board by Bearden)



Size - 22 x 31.5, unframed, unsigned, very good condition, printed on heavyweight semigloss paper, vivid colors!



Jamming At The Savoy - vintage museum exhibition poster which is from the original first printing produced for Romare Bearden's exhibition at The Brooklyn Museum, New York- Sept. 26 - Nov. 29, 1981. Jamming At The Savoy presents a rainbow colored, musical themed image by the master artist Romare Bearden that captures the lively sounds and mood of a high-spirited live jazz performance.