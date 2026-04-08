Gateway Second Chance 2026 Topgolf Silent Auction

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18" Mother of Pearl necklace
Purchased in Barbados
Colombian Emerald International Jewelry store
Estimated value: $350.00
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Get started with a comprehensive weight loss evaluation & recommendation with a board-certified bariatrician. For more information go to Rosebud Physicians Weight Loss.
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Gaston Street Memory by Brenda Joysmith is a collectible work of art. Dimensions: 15.75" X 21" (framed 26" x 3025"). Edition size:750 Limited Edition. Framed.
Brenda Joysmith is a celebrated African American artist, known for her vivid figurative paintings that celebrate Black heritage, culture, and family life.
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ROMARE BEARDEN 1970-1980
The Brooklyn Museum, September 26-November 29, 1981
Vintage 1981 Exhibition Poster "Jamming At The Savoy" (image from original 14" x 18" collage on board by Bearden)
Size - 22 x 31.5, unframed, unsigned, very good condition, printed on heavyweight semigloss paper, vivid colors!
Jamming At The Savoy - vintage museum exhibition poster which is from the original first printing produced for Romare Bearden's exhibition at The Brooklyn Museum, New York- Sept. 26 - Nov. 29, 1981. Jamming At The Savoy presents a rainbow colored, musical themed image by the master artist Romare Bearden that captures the lively sounds and mood of a high-spirited live jazz performance.
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Arthello Beck, Ethiopian Priest
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Used to store the bike off of the floor.
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A “8.5 x 6.5” Antigua scene watercolor offset print in quality 15” x 12” wooden frame with mat, by artist Gilly Gobinet. Blooming flowers make way for a backdrop of palm trees, and sailing boats resting on an engaging sea under a blue sky. The sturdy frame holds glass—front and back—to preserve Gobinet print.
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A 224-page specialty book outlining “first steps to unlocking adventure in the world of outdoor recreation,” full of mouth-watering recipes, from fish ‘n grits, pan-seared rock chicken to fire-roasted curry cauliflower and buttermilk pancakes. Author and Camp Yoshi owner, Rashad Frazier, offers a range of tips and information on celebrating the outdoors, including win-win information on creating packing lists, equipping camp kitchen, cooking on open flame or camping stove, and beginning some recipes at home for success.
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Heavy metal 15” tall statute of warrior armed with shield and arrow. Detailed clothes straps, sandals and money purse. Perfect for display on coffee table, book shelf or tucked away in visible art cabinet.
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Paper relief with painted accents, mounted on 3.5” x 5.5” white rag paper and set in 10” x 12” gold wooden frame with black and gold double mat.
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A 12” x 13” signed serigraph by Washington, DC artist, Di Stovall, printed and framed by her late husband, artist and master printer, Lou Stovall. Entitled “Martha's Table,” edition 20/23, is double matted in a white 21.25” x 21.25” frame. The print is a colorful creation of flowers bursting from their base before the quiet, soft details of wallpaper and windows.
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