Gateway Second Chance Foundation

Hosted by

Gateway Second Chance Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Gateway Second Chance 2026 Topgolf Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6400 Clipper Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA

Mother of Pearl necklace item
Mother of Pearl necklace item
Mother of Pearl necklace
$125

Starting bid

18" Mother of Pearl necklace

Purchased in Barbados

Colombian Emerald International Jewelry store

Estimated value: $350.00

Comprehensive Weight Loss Evaluation ($300 value) item
Comprehensive Weight Loss Evaluation ($300 value)
$75

Starting bid

Get started with a comprehensive weight loss evaluation & recommendation with a board-certified bariatrician. For more information go to Rosebud Physicians Weight Loss.

Brenda Joysmith, 1952-, Gaston Street Memory item
Brenda Joysmith, 1952-, Gaston Street Memory item
Brenda Joysmith, 1952-, Gaston Street Memory
$50

Starting bid

Gaston Street Memory by Brenda Joysmith is a collectible work of art. Dimensions: 15.75" X 21" (framed 26" x 3025"). Edition size:750 Limited Edition. Framed.


Brenda Joysmith is a celebrated African American artist, known for her vivid figurative paintings that celebrate Black heritage, culture, and family life.

Romare Bearden (1911-1988), Jamming At The Savoy item
Romare Bearden (1911-1988), Jamming At The Savoy item
Romare Bearden (1911-1988), Jamming At The Savoy
$50

Starting bid

ROMARE BEARDEN 1970-1980
The Brooklyn Museum, September 26-November 29, 1981
Vintage 1981 Exhibition Poster "Jamming At The Savoy" (image from original 14" x 18" collage on board by Bearden)

Size - 22 x 31.5, unframed, unsigned, very good condition, printed on heavyweight semigloss paper, vivid colors!

Jamming At The Savoy - vintage museum exhibition poster which is from the original first printing produced for Romare Bearden's exhibition at The Brooklyn Museum, New York- Sept. 26 - Nov. 29, 1981. Jamming At The Savoy presents a rainbow colored, musical themed image by the master artist Romare Bearden that captures the lively sounds and mood of a high-spirited live jazz performance.

David Moore Print item
David Moore Print
$20

Starting bid

Artist Conrad item
Artist Conrad
$20

Starting bid

Brian Whitfield, First Sunday item
Brian Whitfield, First Sunday
$20

Starting bid

Arthello Beck, Ethiopian Priest item
Arthello Beck, Ethiopian Priest
$20

Starting bid

Arthello Beck, Ethiopian Priest

Tim Ashskar, Madona and Child item
Tim Ashskar, Madona and Child
$20

Starting bid

Ruth Russell item
Ruth Russell
$20

Starting bid

Tim Ashskar, The Beauty of Color item
Tim Ashskar, The Beauty of Color
$20

Starting bid

Paul Goodnight, Listen to the Hipbones item
Paul Goodnight, Listen to the Hipbones
$20

Starting bid

Arthello Beck, Resurrection item
Arthello Beck, Resurrection
$20

Starting bid

Frank Frazier, Visions in Black item
Frank Frazier, Visions in Black item
Frank Frazier, Visions in Black
$50

Starting bid

Bicycle Lift item
Bicycle Lift
$10

Starting bid

Used to store the bike off of the floor.

FRAMED ART: ANTIGUA by Artist Gilly Gobinet item
FRAMED ART: ANTIGUA by Artist Gilly Gobinet
$20

Starting bid

A “8.5 x 6.5” Antigua scene watercolor offset print in quality 15” x 12” wooden frame with mat, by artist Gilly Gobinet. Blooming flowers make way for a backdrop of palm trees, and sailing boats resting on an engaging sea under a blue sky.  The sturdy frame holds glass—front and back—to preserve Gobinet print.

BOOK: COOK OUT by Rashad Frazier item
BOOK: COOK OUT by Rashad Frazier
$20

Starting bid

A 224-page specialty book outlining “first steps to unlocking adventure in the world of outdoor recreation,” full of mouth-watering recipes, from fish ‘n grits, pan-seared rock chicken to fire-roasted curry cauliflower and buttermilk pancakes.  Author and Camp Yoshi owner, Rashad Frazier, offers a range of tips and information on celebrating the outdoors, including win-win information on creating packing lists, equipping camp kitchen, cooking on open flame or camping stove, and beginning some recipes at home for success.

BRONZE METAL STATUE: WARRIOR, Artist Unknown item
BRONZE METAL STATUE: WARRIOR, Artist Unknown item
BRONZE METAL STATUE: WARRIOR, Artist Unknown
$30

Starting bid

Heavy metal 15” tall statute of warrior armed with shield and arrow.  Detailed clothes straps, sandals and money purse.  Perfect for display on coffee table, book shelf or tucked away in visible art cabinet.

FRAMED ART: SIGNED BENIN HEAD PAPER RELIEF (Artist unknown) item
FRAMED ART: SIGNED BENIN HEAD PAPER RELIEF (Artist unknown)
$30

Starting bid

Paper relief with painted accents, mounted on 3.5” x 5.5” white rag paper and set in 10” x 12” gold wooden frame with black and gold double mat.

FRAMED LIMITED EDITION PRINT by Di Bagley Stovall, ‘82 item
FRAMED LIMITED EDITION PRINT by Di Bagley Stovall, ‘82
$250

Starting bid

A 12” x 13” signed serigraph by Washington, DC artist, Di Stovall, printed and framed by her late husband, artist and master printer, Lou Stovall.  Entitled “Martha's Table,” edition 20/23, is double matted in a white 21.25” x 21.25” frame. The print is a colorful creation of flowers bursting from their base before the quiet, soft details of wallpaper and windows.

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