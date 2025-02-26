Gateways to Better Living Bingo & Bling 2025

Bling Sponsor: Recognition in the event program, Recognition displayed on Bling Raffle Table
Purse Sponsor Benefits: Recognition in the event program, Recognition displayed on Purse Display Table
Sip and Savor Sponsor: Recognition in the event program Recognition displayed at event on both dessert/food tables and at bar Recognition on social media
Includes: Dinner, 10 Games of Bingo 3 cards per game, Bingo Dauber, Door Prize Raffle Ticket
Includes for each person at the table: Dinner, 10 Games of Bingo 3 cards per game, Bingo Dauber and Door Prize Raffle Ticket BONUS: 2 complimentary bottles of LUVA BELLA wine
Event Sponsor Benefits: Recognition throughout the event, Recognition on front page of the event program, Full Page Ad in the event program, 2-Tables of 8; Includes for each person at the table: Dinner, 10 Games of Bingo 3 cards per game, Bingo Dauber and Door Prize Raffle Ticket, 16 Basket Raffle cards, 16 Bling Raffle tickets, 2 bottles of Luva Bella wine per table Recognition on social media, Recognition at any media coverage of the event.
Luxury Sponsor Benefits: Half Page Ad in the event program, 1-Table of 8; Includes for each person at the table: Dinner, 10 Games of Bingo 3 cards per game, Bingo Dauber and Door Prize Raffle Ticket, 8 Basket Raffle cards, 8 Bling Raffle tickets, Recognition on social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!