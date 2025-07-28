Growing Our Roots: Farm-to-Table Dinner

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About this event
Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA
Your ticket includes admission for one, two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a seasonal meal prepared by local chefs, live music, and a joyful evening with community.
Help us thank the people who make our markets possible! This ticket covers the cost for a farmer or vendor to attend Growing Our Roots: A Celebration of Local Food on October 12th. Your purchase gives them an evening to relax, connect, and celebrate the harvest alongside the community they nourish all season long.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!