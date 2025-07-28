Neighborhood Roots

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Neighborhood Roots

About this event

Growing Our Roots: Farm-to-Table Dinner

6010 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA

General Admission
$150

Your ticket includes admission for one, two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a seasonal meal prepared by local chefs, live music, and a joyful evening with community.

Sponsor a Farmer or Vendor
$150

Help us thank the people who make our markets possible! This ticket covers the cost for a farmer or vendor to attend Growing Our Roots: A Celebration of Local Food on October 12th. Your purchase gives them an evening to relax, connect, and celebrate the harvest alongside the community they nourish all season long.

Add a donation for Neighborhood Roots

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!