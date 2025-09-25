Gather at the Table - Harvest 2025 - SpeakTruth Global Outreach Banquet

Crockett, TX 75835, USA
Reserve your individual seats at the table! Bypass the Zeffy fee by clicking on the down arrow and choosing "other."
Premium seating and VIP gift. Bypass the Zeffy fee by clicking on the down arrow and choosing "other."
Enjoy special seating and gift. Bypass the Zeffy fee by clicking on the down arrow and choosing "other."
Bypass the Zeffy fee by clicking on the down arrow and choosing "other."
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!