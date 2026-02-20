Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Gather in Goodrich - Better Together

10214 Hegel Rd

Goodrich, MI 48438, USA

Member Ticket
$5

You're a member enjoy the lower priced ticket.

Non-Member Ticket
$10

Not a member yet, thats okay, just don't get the discount ticket price, you can join for $70, get our support and the discount!

Register Only - Pay Onsite
Free

Register today, pay at the door $5 members $10 nonmembers, print an application and bring it along with $75 and become a member and enjoy the event!

High school students coming to talk to businesses, use this option!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!