Gather in Goodrich - Celebrate Local

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About this event
You're a member enjoy the lower priced ticket.
Not a member yet, thats okay, just don't get the discount ticket price, you can join for $70, get our support and the discount!
Register today, pay at the door $5 members $10 nonmembers, print an application and bring it along with $75 and become a member and enjoy the event!
High school students coming to talk to businesses, use this option!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!