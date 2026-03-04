American Lebanon Education Foundation

Hosted by

American Lebanon Education Foundation

About this event

Gathering for a New Lebanon

3 W 51st St

New York, NY 10104, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One table for 10 people
  • Diamond Sponsors are key partners and leaders in supporting ALEF’s mission.
  • Receive exclusive VIP access, prime seating, and custom recognition spotlighting your support for the 2026 ALEF Inauguration Dinner.
  • Your brand will be celebrated as an essential contributor to our continued success.
  • Featured full page ad in program booklet
  • Name and logo recognition in event marketing materials and press release
  • Social media pre-post event presence
  • Prime placement of name and logo as Diamond Sponsor on ALEF website and social media
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One table for 10 people
  • Seating with Honorees (as available)
  • Featured full page ad in program booklet
  • Name and logo recognition in event marketing materials and press release
  • Social media pre-post event presence
  • Prime placement of name and logo as Platinum Sponsor on ALEF website and social media
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One table for 10 people
  • Full-page ad in program
  • Name and logo recognition on event marketing materials and press release
  • Social media pre-post event presence
Sapphire Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One table for 10 people
  • Full page ad in program
  • Name and logo recognition in event marketing materials and press release
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Half table for 5 people
  • Half page ad in program
  • Name and logo recognition as Silver Sponsor
Full Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One table for 10 people
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
General Admission
$250
  • One ticket package.
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
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