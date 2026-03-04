Gathering for a New Lebanon

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- One table for 10 people
- Diamond Sponsors are key partners and leaders in supporting ALEF’s mission.
- Receive exclusive VIP access, prime seating, and custom recognition spotlighting your support for the 2026 ALEF Inauguration Dinner.
- Your brand will be celebrated as an essential contributor to our continued success.
- Featured full page ad in program booklet
- Name and logo recognition in event marketing materials and press release
- Social media pre-post event presence
- Prime placement of name and logo as Diamond Sponsor on ALEF website and social media
- One table for 10 people
- Diamond Sponsors are key partners and leaders in supporting ALEF’s mission.
- Receive exclusive VIP access, prime seating, and custom recognition spotlighting your support for the 2026 ALEF Inauguration Dinner.
- Your brand will be celebrated as an essential contributor to our continued success.
- Featured full page ad in program booklet
- Name and logo recognition in event marketing materials and press release
- Social media pre-post event presence
- Prime placement of name and logo as Diamond Sponsor on ALEF website and social media