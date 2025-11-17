Gathering Ground Farm Stand - Pick Up Thurs Nov 20

Carrots
$3

One pound

Bok Choy
$5

2 heads

Cabbage
$3

3 pound head or larger

Tomatillos
$6

Two pounds

Honeybun Squash
$3

2 squash totalling 1.5 pounds or more

Acorn Squash
$2

One squash totalling one pound or more

Kabocha Squash
$4

4 pounds or larger. Rich & creamy orange flesh

Buttercup Squash
$4

3 pounds or larger. Rich & creamy orange flesh

Jardella squash
$5

Large 7 pounds or more. Rich and creamy yellow flesh

Long Island Cheese Squash
$5

7 pounds or larger. Similar to butternut

Pie Pumpkin
$4

7 pounds or larger

Shallots
$3.50

1 pound

Shallots
$15

5 pounds

Shallots
$25

10 pounds. Keep several months

Yellow onions
$4

2 pounds

Yellow onions
$7

5 pounds

Red onions
$4

2 pounds

Garlic
$5

Half pound

