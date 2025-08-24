Gators4Ukraine.org + ATEY Special Unit Shop

Gators4Ukraine.org

ATEY small patch
$25

ATEY Special Unit Military Patch – Small (Vinyl, Velcro Back)

Enhance your gear with the ATEY Special Unit Military Patch, designed in a compact small size and made from durable vinyl for a clean, modern look.

Features:

  • Premium vinyl construction for crisp detail and weather-resistant durability
  • Small, low-profile design perfect for tactical gear, apparel, or collectibles
  • Velcro (hook-and-loop) backing for quick and secure attachment
  • ATEY Special Unit graphic, ideal for military-inspired setups, cosplay, or everyday gear customization

A perfect addition to backpacks, jackets, hats, plate carriers, and patch walls.

Red Queen Division Patch
$30

Red Queen Division Patch – 3" (Embroidered, Velcro Back)

Elevate your gear with the bold Red Queen Division Patch, measuring approximately 3 inches and featuring detailed embroidery for a textured, high-quality finish.


Features:

  • High-detail embroidered design for a premium look and feel
  • 3-inch size, perfect for jackets, uniforms, bags, hats, and patch walls
  • Velcro (hook-and-loop) backing for fast attachment and easy repositioning
  • Iconic Red Queen Division emblem, ideal for collectors, tactical enthusiasts, and themed setups

A standout patch for any tactical loadout, cosplay build, or morale patch collection.

ATEY Supporter Patch item
ATEY Supporter Patch
$35

ATEY Supporter Patch – Large (Embroidered, Velcro Back)

Show your support with the bold ATEY Supporter Patch, crafted in a larger size for strong visual impact. This embroidered patch delivers rich texture, crisp stitching, and a premium look that stands out on any gear.

Features:

  • High-quality embroidered construction for vibrant detail and long-lasting durability
  • Large size for maximum visibility on tactical gear or apparel
  • Velcro (hook-and-loop) backing for quick, secure attachment and easy removal
  • ATEY Supporter design, perfect for collectors, fans, and tactical or aesthetic loadouts

Ideal for backpacks, jackets, plate carriers, hats, and patch display boards.

ATEY Army Keychain (small) item
ATEY Army Keychain (small)
$15

ATEY Army Keychain
Carry a symbol of Ukrainian strength and determination wherever you go.

This high-quality ATEY Army keychain is more than just an accessory, it’s a statement.
Designed for everyday use, it works perfectly on keys, backpacks, tactical bags, or as a meaningful gift for anyone who stands with Ukraine.

  • Durable and lightweight
  • Bold military-inspired design
  • Perfect for supporters, volunteers, and patriots

A small reminder of big courage.
Show your support. Keep the spirit of ATEY close.

ATEY Army “Tiny” Vinyl Patch item
ATEY Army “Tiny” Vinyl Patch
$7

ATEY Army “Tiny” Vinyl Patch (velcro back)


Small in size, massive in meaning.

This compact ATEY Army vinyl patch is designed for those who want to show support with subtlety and style. Perfect for backpacks, jackets, plate carriers, hats, laptop cases, or anywhere a touch of Ukrainian fighting spirit belongs.

  • High-quality vinyl, weather-resistant
  • Clean, sharp design
  • Low-profile but unmistakable

Whether you're on the go, on the range, or just showing solidarity, this tiny patch carries a powerful message:
Ukraine fights. Ukraine endures. ATEY stands.

ATEY Army Large Resin Keychain ~ 4" item
ATEY Army Large Resin Keychain ~ 4" item
ATEY Army Large Resin Keychain ~ 4"
$20

ATEY Army Large Resin Keychain ~ 4"
Bold. Durable. Unapologetically Ukrainian.

This oversized ATEY Army keychain is crafted from premium resin, giving it a solid feel and a striking presence. At roughly 4 inches, it’s made to stand out whether clipped to keys, a backpack, range bag, or tactical gear.

  • High-quality resin construction
  • Bold military-inspired ATEY design
  • Large format for maximum visibility
  • Perfect for supporters, volunteers, and collectors

More than an accessory, it’s a statement of support for those who fight for freedom.
Carry a piece of Ukrainian resilience with you — every day.

