Gators4Ukraine.org + ATEY Special Unit Shop

Enhance your gear with the ATEY Special Unit Military Patch, designed in a compact small size and made from durable vinyl for a clean, modern look.
Features:
A perfect addition to backpacks, jackets, hats, plate carriers, and patch walls.
Red Queen Division Patch – 3" (Embroidered, Velcro Back)
Elevate your gear with the bold Red Queen Division Patch, measuring approximately 3 inches and featuring detailed embroidery for a textured, high-quality finish.
Features:
A standout patch for any tactical loadout, cosplay build, or morale patch collection.
Show your support with the bold ATEY Supporter Patch, crafted in a larger size for strong visual impact. This embroidered patch delivers rich texture, crisp stitching, and a premium look that stands out on any gear.
Features:
Ideal for backpacks, jackets, plate carriers, hats, and patch display boards.
ATEY Army Keychain
Carry a symbol of Ukrainian strength and determination wherever you go.
This high-quality ATEY Army keychain is more than just an accessory, it’s a statement.
Designed for everyday use, it works perfectly on keys, backpacks, tactical bags, or as a meaningful gift for anyone who stands with Ukraine.
A small reminder of big courage.
Show your support. Keep the spirit of ATEY close.
ATEY Army “Tiny” Vinyl Patch (velcro back)
Small in size, massive in meaning.
This compact ATEY Army vinyl patch is designed for those who want to show support with subtlety and style. Perfect for backpacks, jackets, plate carriers, hats, laptop cases, or anywhere a touch of Ukrainian fighting spirit belongs.
Whether you're on the go, on the range, or just showing solidarity, this tiny patch carries a powerful message:
Ukraine fights. Ukraine endures. ATEY stands.
ATEY Army Large Resin Keychain ~ 4"
Bold. Durable. Unapologetically Ukrainian.
This oversized ATEY Army keychain is crafted from premium resin, giving it a solid feel and a striking presence. At roughly 4 inches, it’s made to stand out whether clipped to keys, a backpack, range bag, or tactical gear.
More than an accessory, it’s a statement of support for those who fight for freedom.
Carry a piece of Ukrainian resilience with you — every day.
