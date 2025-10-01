Gatsby Gala Silent Auction - Artwork, Jewelry & Luxury Items

Our beloved member, Jeanne Reiss, has crafted this exquisite bronze and glass sculpture, inspired by the elegance and glamour of the Gatsby-era Art Deco style.

A true work of art, this sculpture is both a celebration of craftsmanship and a meaningful contribution from one of our own members—making it a highlight of this year’s auction.





Value: $500

Minimum Bid: $250

Donated by: Jeanne Reiss

ALCV Member







