Gatsby Gala Silent Auction - Artwork, Jewelry & Luxury Items

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Our beloved member, Jeanne Reiss, has crafted this exquisite bronze and glass sculpture, inspired by the elegance and glamour of the Gatsby-era Art Deco style.
A true work of art, this sculpture is both a celebration of craftsmanship and a meaningful contribution from one of our own members—making it a highlight of this year’s auction.
Value: $500
Minimum Bid: $250
Donated by: Jeanne Reiss
ALCV Member
Starting bid
This stunning Mosaic Guitar is a true work of art—blending music, creativity, and craftsmanship. Covered in a vibrant mosaic design, it transforms a classic instrument into a striking decorative piece that will be the centerpiece of any room.
Whether displayed as a conversation-starting accent or cherished as a unique collectible, this guitar is sure to strike the perfect chord with art and music lovers alike.
Value: $400
Minimum Bid: $200
Donated by: ALCV Member
Kelly Gill
Starting bid
Capture a piece of local history with this vintage photograph of the San Clemente Pier. The image beautifully preserves the charm and character of the city’s iconic landmark, evoking memories of coastal heritage and timeless ocean views.
Though the artist is unknown, this unique piece offers both decorative appeal and a meaningful connection to the community—making it a wonderful addition for any San Clemente local or art enthusiast.
Value: $100
Minimum Bid: $50
Donated by: Bargain Box
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the coast into your home with Laguna Beach by artist Marty Gray. This captivating piece reflects the artist’s signature style and captures the natural charm and vibrant spirit of one of Southern California’s most beloved seaside towns.
A stunning addition to any collection, this artwork is perfect for those who treasure coastal living, local artistry, and timeless ocean-inspired beauty.
Value: $500
Minimum Bid: $250
Donated by: ALCV Member
Jill Martin
Starting bid
Illuminate your home with timeless elegance. This exquisite pair of Waterford American Heritage crystal candlesticks showcases the brand’s signature brilliance and craftsmanship. Featuring classic lines and sparkling clarity, they make a stunning centerpiece for any dining table, mantel, or special occasion.
A treasured addition to any collection.
Value: $150
Minimum Bid: $75
Donated by: Bargain Box
Starting bid
Elevate your jewelry collection with this exquisite Tiffany diamond ring, crafted in luxurious platinum and set with dazzling round brilliant diamonds.
Designed by legendary artist Jean Schlumberger, this timeless piece reflects elegance and craftsmanship.
With a size 6.5, it is a radiant statement of sophistication.
Value: $2,000
Minimum Bid: $950
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Add elegance to your jewelry collection with these stunning 14k white gold huggie earrings. Designed to dazzle, they feature 10 sparkling diamonds with a total weight of 0.36 carats.
With a retail value of $1,500, these classic diamond earrings are the perfect blend of sophistication and everyday wearability. A true treasure for the modern woman.
Value: $1,500
Minimum Bid: $750
Donated by: Buckley Jewelers & ALCV Member
Starting bid
Make a statement with this 8.4 carat emerald-cut AAA London Blue Topaz, renowned for its rich, vibrant color and exceptional clarity. The striking gemstone is beautifully set in 14k yellow gold, creating a timeless piece that radiates elegance and sophistication.
Accompanied by a professional appraisal—a rare opportunity to own a piece of fine jewelry that combines beauty, craftsmanship, and luxury.
Value: $2,200
Minimum Bid: $1,000
Donated by: Buckley Jewelers & ALCV Member
Starting bid
This stunning necklace and matching earring set from acclaimed New York City designer Seasonal Whispers showcases remarkable craftsmanship and timeless elegance.
Each piece reflects the artistry and creativity of three generations of women, a legacy that infuses both beauty and strength.
-bringing sophistication, story, and style to any jewelry collection.
Value: $250
Minimum Bid: $125
Donated by: Buckley Jewelers & ALCV Member
Starting bid
Raise a glass to life’s special moments with this elegant celebration package! Enjoy a crisp, refreshing bottle of Campo Viejo Cava, beautifully served in a four (4) Swarovski Crystal Champagne Flutes that sparkle with every toast.
Keep the celebration chilled in a stylish Pottery Barn champagne bucket and preserve every pour with a matching champagne cork stopper.
Value: $425
Minimum Bid: $200
Donated by: Bargain Box & ALVC Members
Starting bid
Step out in style with this pairing of fashion-forward accessories. The Chico’s Leopard Crossbody Tote adds a bold touch to any outfit with its design and playful print—perfect for everyday wear or a night out.
Complementing the look are classic Ray-Ban sunglasses, offering timeless style and UV protection in one iconic package. A fabulous duo for the woman who loves to blend confidence, function, and flair!
Value: $350
Minimum Bid: $175
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Carry timeless style wherever you go with this chic Kate Spade New York Striped Classic Tote.
Featuring bold, modern stripes and the iconic Kate Spade logo, this versatile bag blends sophistication with everyday function. Its spacious interior offers room for all your essentials. Thoughtful details like sturdy handles, an organized interior with slip and zip pockets, and durable construction make this tote both practical and stylish.
Value: $365
Minimum Bid: $165
Donated by: Bargain Box
Starting bid
Step out in style with this chic Tory Burch Tote, a perfect blend of elegance and everyday function.
Designed with the brand’s signature sophistication, this tote offers ample space for all your essentials—whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or enjoying a weekend getaway.
A versatile piece that combines luxury and practicality, this Tory Burch favorite will become your go-to accessory.
Value: $150
Minimum Bid: $75
Donated by: Buckley Jewelers & ALCV Member
Starting bid
Carry a touch of global elegance with this handmade black leather bag, featuring chic gold accents that add sophistication and style to any outfit.
To complete the look, enjoy the Park Lane “Soleil” necklace and earring set, designed to sparkle with timeless elegance. Together, this stunning bag and jewelry duo create a statement of luxury and style—perfect for elevating any wardrobe.
Value: $225
Minimum Bid: $100
Donated by: Bargain Box &
ALCV Member
Starting bid
Step into timeless luxury with these Classic Gucci Sunglasses, featuring the brand’s signature style and sophistication.
Designed for both fashion and function, these shades offer premium UV protection while elevating any look with effortless elegance.
A must-have accessory for anyone who loves high-end fashion, these Gucci sunglasses bring iconic Italian design to your everyday style.
Value: $225
Minimum Bid: $100
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Delight in the charm and craftsmanship of Brighton Collectibles with this beautifully curated basket.
This package includes a stylish Butterfly Pouch, a coordinating Key Fob, elegant Contempo Necklace, and a touch of sparkle with Twinkle & Mints.
Brighton pieces make treasured keepsakes or thoughtful gifts. This basket is a perfect way to bring Brighton’s signature beauty and style.
Value: $200
Minimum Bid: $100
Donated by: Brighton Collectibles
Mission Viejo
Starting bid
Discover California-inspired style with a $150 gift certificate to Gorjana Jewelry.
Known for its timeless designs and versatile pieces, Gorjana offers everything from delicate everyday layers to bold statement jewelry.
Perfect for treating yourself a gift that shines, this certificate lets you shop the latest collections in-store or online.
Value: $150
Minimum Bid: $75
Donated by: Gorjana Jewelry
Starting bid
Elevate your style with the Coach Dreamer Handbag, a chic and versatile piece crafted in the elegant Chalk Multi colorway.
Featuring eye-catching rivet detailing, this bag blends modern edge with timeless sophistication.
A stunning statement piece from one of fashion’s most iconic brands, this handbag is as functional as it is fashionable.
Value: $500
Minimum Bid: $200
Donated by: ALCV Member
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!