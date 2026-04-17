Gatsby's Golden Gamble

Elevate your admission at our Casino Night Fundraiser by becoming a distinguished Table Sponsor.

As a Table Sponsor, your company or family name—and logo, if desired—will be prominently displayed at one of our casino tables, offering exceptional visibility throughout the evening highlighting your generous support to our guests and community.





This exclusive opportunity provides a meaningful way to contribute while enjoying refined recognition in a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere. We are truly grateful for your partnership in helping make this special evening a success.



