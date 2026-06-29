Gavin Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Individual ticket for 2026 Gavin Power Plant Foundation Fund Golf Outing. Includes golf for one, a cart, and lunch.
(FMV $52.25, Charitable $22.75)
Includes a company sign and golf for a foursome at the 2026 Gavin Power Plant Foundation Fund Golf Outing. Includes a company sign, golf for four, a cart, and lunch.
(FMV $221, Charitable $229)
For sponsors who want to sponsor a hole but do not want to golf. Sponsors receive a company sign at a hole on the course.
Get one mulligan for your day on the course
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