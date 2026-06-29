A golf ball rests on a green near a red flag, with rolling hills and fluffy clouds in the background.
Foundation For Appalachian Ohio

Hosted by

Foundation For Appalachian Ohio

About this event

Gavin Charity Golf Tournament

100 Cliffside Dr

Gallipolis, OH 45631, USA

Individual Golfer
$75

Individual ticket for 2026 Gavin Power Plant Foundation Fund Golf Outing. Includes golf for one, a cart, and lunch.
(FMV $52.25, Charitable $22.75)

Hole Sponsorship (With Golf)
$600

Includes a company sign and golf for a foursome at the 2026 Gavin Power Plant Foundation Fund Golf Outing. Includes a company sign, golf for four, a cart, and lunch.

(FMV $221, Charitable $229)

Hole Sponsorship (Without Golf)
$600

For sponsors who want to sponsor a hole but do not want to golf. Sponsors receive a company sign at a hole on the course.

Single Mulligan
$20

Get one mulligan for your day on the course

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!