GAW Act 1:8 Retreat: Built for the Fire

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About this event
Your registration secures your spot at the ACT 1:8 Retreat — Built for the Fire. This covers your place for all 3 days of prayer, worship, teaching, outreach, and community. GAW fully covers flights (for out-of-state participants), housing, food, and all retreat materials.
You already know the retreat is going to be 🔥 — now you need the shirt to match.
Grab the official Acts 1:8 Retreat: Build for Fire Edition t-shirt and rep the movement all weekend and beyond. This one's gonna go fast so don't sleep on it!
"You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you." — Acts 1:8
Sizes available: S | M | L | XL | XXL | XXXL
Limited quantities — secure your size now before they sell out! 🙌
You already know the retreat is going to be 🔥 — this ticket is how you help the mission go further.
Grab the Acts 1:8 Retreat: Build for Fire Edition Giving Ticket and help us prepare care packages, food, and essentials for individuals experiencing homelessness. Every contribution makes real impact.
“You shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” — Acts 1:8
Don’t miss your chance to give and be part of the movement. 🙌
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!