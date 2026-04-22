GAW Act 1:8 Retreat: Built for the Fire

You already know the retreat is going to be 🔥 — now you need the shirt to match.

Grab the official Acts 1:8 Retreat: Build for Fire Edition t-shirt and rep the movement all weekend and beyond. This one's gonna go fast so don't sleep on it!

"You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you." — Acts 1:8





Sizes available: S | M | L | XL | XXL | XXXL

Limited quantities — secure your size now before they sell out! 🙌