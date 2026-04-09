GAWPS Annual Conference- Vendor Fee

Hosted by
About this event
Young Harris, GA 30582, USA
Lunch Sponsor or HOST Night Sponsor
30 Minute Presentation at Conference
Logo on T-Shirt
Resource Table for Duration of Conference
Advertisement on all Media and Conference App
SWAG Bag Marketing
Complimentary Passes (6) to Conference and Networking Social Events
Large Banner at Registration
T-Shirt Sponsor
15 Minute Presentation at Conference
Large Logo on T-Shirt Sleeve
Resource Table for Duration of Conference
Advertisement on all Media and Conference App
SWAG Bag Marketing
Complimentary Passes (4) to Conference and Networking Social Events
Logo included on Event Banner
Break Sponsor
10 Minute Presentation at Conference
Logo on T-Shirt
Resource Table for Duration of Conference
Advertisement on all Media and Conference App
SWAG Bag Marketing
Complimentary Passes (2) to Conference and Networking Social Events
Logo on Poster at Break Locations
Lanyard Sponsor-Logo/Name on Lanyard
5 Minute Presentation at Conference
Logo on T-Shirt
Resource Table for Duration of Conference
Advertisement on all Media and Conference App
SWAG Bag Marketing
Logo on T-Shirt
Resource Table for Duration of Conference
Advertisement on all Media and Conference App
SWAG Bag Marketing
Resource Table for Duration of Conference
Advertisement on all Media and Conference App
SWAG Bag Marketing
Non-Profits are are encouraged to donate a raffle item for the conference
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