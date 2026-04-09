Georgia Association Of Women In Public Safety Inc

Hosted by

Georgia Association Of Women In Public Safety Inc

About this event

GAWPS Annual Conference- Vendor Fee

Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa 6321 US-76

Young Harris, GA 30582, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor
$10,000

Lunch Sponsor or HOST Night Sponsor

30 Minute Presentation at Conference


Logo on T-Shirt


Resource Table for Duration of Conference

Advertisement on all Media and Conference App


SWAG Bag Marketing


Complimentary Passes (6) to Conference and Networking Social Events


Large Banner at Registration

Gold Level
$5,000

T-Shirt Sponsor


15 Minute Presentation at Conference

Large Logo on T-Shirt Sleeve

Resource Table for Duration of Conference

Advertisement on all Media and Conference App


SWAG Bag Marketing


Complimentary Passes (4) to Conference and Networking Social Events


Logo included on Event Banner

Aqua Level
$3,000

Break Sponsor


10 Minute Presentation at Conference


Logo on T-Shirt


Resource Table for Duration of Conference

Advertisement on all Media and Conference App


SWAG Bag Marketing


Complimentary Passes (2) to Conference and Networking Social Events


Logo on Poster at Break Locations

Green Level
$1,500

Lanyard Sponsor-Logo/Name on Lanyard

5 Minute Presentation at Conference

Logo on T-Shirt


Resource Table for Duration of Conference

Advertisement on all Media and Conference App


SWAG Bag Marketing

Red Level
$750

Logo on T-Shirt


Resource Table for Duration of Conference

Advertisement on all Media and Conference App


SWAG Bag Marketing

Blue Level
$500

Resource Table for Duration of Conference

Advertisement on all Media and Conference App


SWAG Bag Marketing

Non-Profit
Free

Non-Profits are are encouraged to donate a raffle item for the conference

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