Gay Bowl 2025 Silent Auction

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505 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Starting bid
Personal Training for one month. 2x/week
Jumpstart your fitness goals.
Good for 8 total sessions used within 30 days of start date. 50 minute sessions.
$679 value
*Not available for current members
Starting bid
Located in Coon Rapids and Maplewood. Success Fitness gyms have industry-expert personal trainers, a connected community and....opportunities to cross paths with Tim Bona.
$354 value
*Not available for current members
Starting bid
Two seats so close to the field you can smell the grass. For the avid, soccer fan or someone who wants to attend Allianz Field for the first time. Last home game of the season. Join in the fun!
$125 value
Starting bid
Two tickets to Friday, October 3rd's showing of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Show starts at 7:30p
Tickets are in Row H on the Main Floor. Close to see all the action and dancing.
Starting bid
Bid to win an autographed ball from Ivan Pace Jr - standout linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings. Ivan is know for his aggressive play, high tackle totals , and impact as an undrafted rookie.
Starting bid
Perfect for on the go grilling and tailgating.
Starting bid
Interested in selling your home? Or buying your first starter? Meet with our Jordan Harvey for a coffee consultation and start the search for your new home.
In addition, Jordan is offering a $1000 credit towards your next home if you hire him as your agent.
Jordan has a wealth of expertise. Win the bid towards the home of your dreams.
Starting bid
Come take a tour of one of Minneapolis' best breweries. Bring up to 8 friends and enjoy some samples. Plus, you'll get a chance to see DP.
Perfect for a fall Saturday!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!