Hosted by

Minnesota Gay Flag Football League

About this event

Sales closed

Gay Bowl 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

505 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

1-Month Package of Personal Training Sessions (8 total) item
1-Month Package of Personal Training Sessions (8 total) item
1-Month Package of Personal Training Sessions (8 total)
$125

Starting bid

Personal Training for one month. 2x/week

Jumpstart your fitness goals.

Good for 8 total sessions used within 30 days of start date. 50 minute sessions.


$679 value


*Not available for current members

6-month Gym Membership at Success Fitness item
6-month Gym Membership at Success Fitness item
6-month Gym Membership at Success Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Located in Coon Rapids and Maplewood. Success Fitness gyms have industry-expert personal trainers, a connected community and....opportunities to cross paths with Tim Bona.

$354 value

*Not available for current members

Two Fieldside seats for MNUnited (Sat Oct 4 vs Kansas City) item
Two Fieldside seats for MNUnited (Sat Oct 4 vs Kansas City)
$60

Starting bid

Two seats so close to the field you can smell the grass. For the avid, soccer fan or someone who wants to attend Allianz Field for the first time. Last home game of the season. Join in the fun!

$125 value

Broadway on Hennepin: A Beautiful Noise (Fri Oct 3) item
Broadway on Hennepin: A Beautiful Noise (Fri Oct 3) item
Broadway on Hennepin: A Beautiful Noise (Fri Oct 3) item
Broadway on Hennepin: A Beautiful Noise (Fri Oct 3)
$125

Starting bid

Two tickets to Friday, October 3rd's showing of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Show starts at 7:30p

Tickets are in Row H on the Main Floor. Close to see all the action and dancing.

Autographed football - Ivan Pace Jr item
Autographed football - Ivan Pace Jr
$50

Starting bid

Bid to win an autographed ball from Ivan Pace Jr - standout linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings. Ivan is know for his aggressive play, high tackle totals , and impact as an undrafted rookie.

Blackstone TableTop Griddle with Carrying Case item
Blackstone TableTop Griddle with Carrying Case
$100

Starting bid

Perfect for on the go grilling and tailgating.

  • 339 Sq. Inch Heavy-Duty Cooking Surface
  • Two independently controlled cooking zones with a total of 24,000 BTU's.
  • Dual stainless-steel H burners

    Carry bag included!
Real Estate Coffee Consultation (and $1000 home credit) item
Real Estate Coffee Consultation (and $1000 home credit)
$40

Starting bid

Interested in selling your home? Or buying your first starter? Meet with our Jordan Harvey for a coffee consultation and start the search for your new home.
In addition, Jordan is offering a $1000 credit towards your next home if you hire him as your agent.

Jordan has a wealth of expertise. Win the bid towards the home of your dreams.

Modist Brewery Tour - You and Your Friends item
Modist Brewery Tour - You and Your Friends item
Modist Brewery Tour - You and Your Friends
$100

Starting bid

Come take a tour of one of Minneapolis' best breweries. Bring up to 8 friends and enjoy some samples. Plus, you'll get a chance to see DP.


Perfect for a fall Saturday!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!