Team DC

Offered by

Team DC

About this shop

Gay Games Gear

Cap item
Cap
$20

Navy breathable cap with Gay Games Team DC delegation Logo

0
Trading Pin item
Trading Pin
$5

Pins for trading with other Gay Games athletes

0
XS TSHIRT item
XS TSHIRT
$22

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
S TSHIRT item
S TSHIRT
$22

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
M TSHIRT item
M TSHIRT
$22

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
L TSHIRT item
L TSHIRT
$22

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
XL TSHIRT item
XL TSHIRT
$22

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
2XL TSHIRT item
2XL TSHIRT
$24

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
3XL TSHIRT item
3XL TSHIRT
$24

Bella Canvas Heather CVC poly/cotton blend

0
Shipping
$12
0
Pick-up at Send off party on June 18th
Free
0
Pick-up at Capital Pride Festival Booth Sunday June 21st
Free
0
Add a donation for Team DC

$

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